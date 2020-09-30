Pricing update: Free users
Last updated: Sep 30, 2020

Hi, can someone give me some pointers as to using Sanity to edit SEO meta title, description etc for React pages?

Sep 30, 2020, 9:40 AM

Plain React? or Gatsby/Next?

Sep 30, 2020, 9:58 AM

Plain React

Sep 30, 2020, 9:58 AM

I assume you already have a SEO schema in Sanity

Sep 30, 2020, 9:59 AM

I’ve found this:
https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-seo-tools
So far i’m installing and testing.
But how does this work with React?

Sep 30, 2020, 9:59 AM

I’ve never used this one

Sep 30, 2020, 9:59 AM

You need something like this for React https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-helmet

Sep 30, 2020, 10:00 AM

and you simply map your data from Sanity

Sep 30, 2020, 10:00 AM

ok thanks

Sep 30, 2020, 10:01 AM

🙂

Sep 30, 2020, 10:01 AM

my SEO component looks like this

Sep 30, 2020, 10:01 AM

Dude, awesome!Thanks a lot
🙂

Sep 30, 2020, 10:02 AM

The data is coming from this graphQL query

 query IndexPageQuery {
    site: sanitySite {
      title
      description
      url
      keywords
      image {
        asset {
          _id
        }
      }
    }

Sep 30, 2020, 10:04 AM

Excellent, i was just about to ask

Sep 30, 2020, 10:08 AM

😄

Sep 30, 2020, 10:08 AM

