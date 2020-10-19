Pricing update: Free users
If I have a document type A which contains a reference to document type B, when I query type B can I get a list of all A that refer to it?

1 replies
Last updated: Oct 19, 2020

Oct 19, 2020, 12:20 PM

If someone’s wondering the same, the answer is here https://www.sanity.io/docs/how-queries-work#our-first-join-52023b22ca05

Oct 19, 2020, 12:39 PM

