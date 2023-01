next-sanity

One caveat I know of is that the client that's included has reduced functionality to reduce bundle-size . It's still fine for fetching data, but if you want to do writes to sanity from your frontend you have to use the @sanity/client .

Agreed, it's a bit confusing. I think the-library is a kind of collection of useful libraries, including a client and image-url functions. We are using it for everything, and it works nicely for us: https://github.com/navikt/detsombetyrnoe/blob/main/src/lib/sanity.ts That might be the reason why you've seen people using both packages in the same project.Update: Seems like the client bundled inis now the defaultso it has full support for writes as well.