internalLink to a Document-Type in a GraphQL-API

11 replies
Last updated: Sep 25, 2021

I’m trying to add an 

internalLink
to my document-type (as per the documentation here: https://www.sanity.io/docs/configuration#057f677d86d9 ), and since I will use the graphql-api, I tried to extract it to a different type. The icon shows up in the studio, but clicking it gives me an exception:

No router context provider found

Trying to google the error doesn’t give me much. I’ll put the files and definitions in the thread

Sep 24, 2021, 1:07 PM

my objects/ordLink.js:

export default {
  name: "ordLink",
  type: "object",
  title: "Ord-link",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "reference",
      type: "reference",
      to: [
        { type: "ord", }
      ],
    }
  ],
};

Sep 24, 2021, 1:07 PM

my annotations from my 

ord
-type:
        annotations: [
          {
            name: "link",
            type: "object",
            title: "URL",
            fields: [
              {
                title: "URL",
                name: "href",
                type: "url",
              },
            ],
          },
          {
            type: "ordLink",
          }
        ],

Sep 24, 2021, 1:08 PM

Have you double checked that you have included 

ordLink
in your 
schema.js.?

Sep 24, 2021, 6:20 PM

user M
yeah, it is there

Sep 24, 2021, 8:23 PM

does the order there influence it in any way?

Sep 24, 2021, 8:24 PM

export default createSchema({
  // We name our schema
  name: "default",
  // Then proceed to concatenate our document type
  // to the ones provided by any plugins that are installed
  types: schemaTypes.concat([
    /* Your types here! */
    ordLink,
    ord,
    bodyPortableText,
    sammendragPortableText,
  ]),
});
Sep 24, 2021, 8:28 PM

export default createSchema({
  // We name our schema
  name: "default",
  // Then proceed to concatenate our document type
  // to the ones provided by any plugins that are installed
  types: schemaTypes.concat([
    /* Your types here! */
    ordLink,
    ord,
    bodyPortableText,
    sammendragPortableText,
  ]),
});
Sep 24, 2021, 8:28 PM

tried a sanity upgrade, and got 2.20.0, it seems to work now 🤷

Sep 24, 2021, 8:41 PM

sorry for the noise!

Sep 24, 2021, 8:41 PM

Glad you got it working!

Sep 24, 2021, 8:49 PM

user M
so am I 🙂 happy weekend!

Sep 25, 2021, 6:13 AM

