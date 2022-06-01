Skip to content
Define() - Is there a way to define the define()?

Is there a way to define the 

define()
at a higher level, or some other way to apply that function to all fields? It's getting a bit verbose to add this to all fields.
*[_type == "resource"] {
  _id,
    "slug": slug.current,
    title,
    defined(subtitle) =&gt; {subtitle},
    defined(content) =&gt; {content},
    description,
    defined(keywords) =&gt; {keywords},
    defined(video.url) =&gt; {"video": video.url},
    "asset": {
      defined(external) =&gt; {"external": asset.external},
      defined(internal) =&gt; {"internal": asset.internal.asset-&gt;url}
    },
    categories[]-&gt;{_id, title},
   "poster": poster.asset-&gt; {
     ...,
     "lqip": metadata.lqip
   }
}

May 24, 2022, 10:35 AM

Why do you worry that much about discarding these fields?

May 24, 2022, 10:36 AM

I'm using a type system for decoding the response (

io-ts
), to have runtime type checking (100% guarantee of correct types).
If my type is 
label?: string
(optional string), then 
label: string | null
returned from sanity will not be a valid type.

May 24, 2022, 10:41 AM

Interesting. Then I guess you gotta do what you gotta do.

May 24, 2022, 10:41 AM

I can also change my types to 

label: string | null
which will work, but prefer just using the 
defined()
function.

May 24, 2022, 10:42 AM

Unfortunately, no. But we have on our roadmap to fix this. We definitely see that most people don’t expect nulls for missing data.

May 24, 2022, 11:16 AM

user L
Great to hear it's being looked at. 🙂

May 24, 2022, 3:02 PM

Would be fun to see/read how your using your super TS stuff some time

user F
😁

May 24, 2022, 4:03 PM

I might do a write up of it. Some neat stuff going on. 😄

May 24, 2022, 4:12 PM

As stated, they are fixing this. It's the single reason I'm on api v1 versus v2. C’mon v3!

May 26, 2022, 3:26 PM

user A
I did end up writing an article about this approach. 😊 https://madebymist.com/text/fetch-runtime-type-safe-data-from-sanity-using-io-ts

Jun 1, 2022, 6:31 PM

Thanks a bunch :D

Jun 1, 2022, 6:31 PM

