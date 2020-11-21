Is there any reason why manual referencing documents via the client will not shop up on the studio?

1. i create a new document of type "A" then return the _id

2. I then create a document of type "B" and manually set the reference field with the _id of document "A"





author: { _id: response._id, _type: 'reference' },

Technically that is correct, and when i inspect the data it is correct, but the selection in the studio is empty, afterwards, It does not allow me to manually select the referenced document within the studio, any ideas?