Is there any reason why manual referencing documents via the client will not shop up on the studio?

9 replies
Last updated: Nov 21, 2020

Is there any reason why manual referencing documents via the client will not shop up on the studio?
1. i create a new document of type "A" then return the _id
2. I then create a document of type "B" and manually set the reference field with the _id of document "A"

   author: {
      _id: response._id,
      _type: 'reference'
    },
Technically that is correct, and when i inspect the data it is correct, but the selection in the studio is empty, afterwards, It does not allow me to manually select the referenced document within the studio, any ideas?

Nov 21, 2020, 4:22 PM

This is how my data and input looks before trying to select the correct document

Nov 21, 2020, 4:26 PM

and then if i try to select the document within the studio this happens

Nov 21, 2020, 4:26 PM

Replace the 

_id
with 
_ref
and it should work 🙂

Nov 21, 2020, 4:27 PM

ah damn 🤦 thanks

Nov 21, 2020, 4:27 PM

haha 👏

Nov 21, 2020, 4:27 PM

