const latestThreeProjects = await client.fetch( `*[_type == "project"] | order(_createdAt desc) [0...3]` ); // initialized with import { createClient } from 'next-sanity' import { apiVersion, dataset, projectId, useCdn } from '../env' export const client = createClient({ apiVersion, dataset, projectId, useCdn, })

Hey there! I'm trying to fetch using the JS api, and nothing is returned in my app, but in the studio stuff is returned.Code:API version is 2023-05-25 but I have tried with 2021-10-21.When I use the same query on the studio "Vision" tab, it works just fine, so I'm not sure what the issue could be here.Thanks!