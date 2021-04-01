Skip to content
Introducing Perspectives and Updates to Previews
Issue with accessing metadata in gatsby-plugin-sanity-image and how to fix it.

12 replies
Last updated: Apr 1, 2021
Hello all! I'm working to get my images working using the gatsby-plugin-sanity-image but I'm getting an error that the metadata can't be accessed. Anyone know how to fix this? Here's the repo and I'm including a screenshot of the error.
Mar 30, 2021, 11:56 AM
can you point to where in the repo you’re using this, and where you’re GraphQL is?
Mar 30, 2021, 1:30 PM
Also, 👏 for building a HOA site - if you aren’t already you’ll be a shoe-in for the board someday 😜
Mar 30, 2021, 1:31 PM
Looks like you’re not setting the asset prop on the SanityImage component.
Mar 30, 2021, 1:36 PM
Haha, thanks Chris. It’s boardMembers.JS under pages folder. Thanks Corey, I followed the example on sanity.io to set it up; I know it’s a newbie question but what should that asset prop look like?
Mar 30, 2021, 1:41 PM
const TileImage = ({ post, className }) =&gt; {
  const data = useStaticQuery(graphql`
    query {
      allSanityPost {
        nodes {
          id
          mainImage {
            alt
            ...ImageWithPreview
          }
        }
      }
    }
  `);

...

return &lt;SanityImage {...thisPost.mainImage} {...imageConfig}&gt;&lt;/SanityImage&gt;;
I do something like this
Mar 30, 2021, 1:51 PM
You might want to look at the README on Github instead. There are a bunch of useful tables that describe the props, but Sanity outputs the raw markdown as plaintext. https://github.com/coreyward/gatsby-plugin-sanity-image
Mar 30, 2021, 4:14 PM
Ok I will check this out later today and see if I can get it working. Thanks!
Mar 30, 2021, 4:19 PM
Ok, I've checked the README &amp; worked on the code and I still don't get it, so I probably didn't do a good job explaining the issue - entirely my fault. Here's an example of what I'm trying to do in a page file, not a component file:
import React from 'react':
import { graphql } from 'gatsby';
import SanityImage from 'gatsby-plugin-sanity-image';

export default function ReturnsThePage({ data, image, asset }) { 
   const listOfData = data.listOfData.nodes; 
   return ( 
      &lt;MyStyleComponent key={listOfData._id}&gt; 
         &lt;div&gt; 
           {SanityImage 
           {...image} 
           {...asset} 
           alt={listOfData.name} 
         &lt;/div&gt; 
      &lt;/MyStyleComponent&gt; 
   ); 
} 

export const query = graphql`
   query {
      listOfData: allSanityListofData { 
         nodes { 
            name 
            _id
            image { 
               asset { 
                  _id 
               } 
               ...ImageWithPreview 
            }
         }
      }
`;
From the error I'm getting I'm certain this is likely just a syntax error, but I don't understand what is off.
Mar 31, 2021, 11:32 AM
best I can tell, your query returns a LIST of nodes, and you’re trying to stuff them all into one component (in a way that won’t work). You probably want a 
data.listOfData.nodes.map(()=&gt;{react component}
type of thing
Mar 31, 2021, 1:26 PM
and you’re destructuring the node in your input incorrectly. Should jsut be 
ReturnsThePage({ data })
and you want to spread the image asset into the sanity component later like 
&lt;SanityImage {…data.image}
Mar 31, 2021, 1:28 PM
Your syntax looks kind of funky… 
{SanityImage 
{...image} 
{...asset} 
alt={listOfData.name}
You probably want something like this instead:

&lt;SanityImage {...image} alt={name} /&gt;
But you also aren’t looping through the list of 
nodes
before you output anything, either. All combined, this might be closer to what you’re after:
export default function ReturnsThePage({ data: { listOfData: { nodes: listOfData }) {
   return listOfData.map(list =&gt; ( 
      &lt;MyStyleComponent key={list._id}&gt; 
         &lt;SanityImage {...list.image} alt={list.name} /&gt; 
      &lt;/MyStyleComponent&gt; 
   ));
}
Mar 31, 2021, 1:50 PM
Thank you Corey &amp; Chris for your help. I did have the .map in my code and forgot to include it in my example. The answer was as simple as spreading in {...member.image} instead of {...image}. 🤦‍♂️ Thanks again! 🎉
Apr 1, 2021, 10:55 AM

