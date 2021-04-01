import React from 'react': import { graphql } from 'gatsby'; import SanityImage from 'gatsby-plugin-sanity-image'; export default function ReturnsThePage({ data, image, asset }) { const listOfData = data.listOfData.nodes; return ( <MyStyleComponent key={listOfData._id}> <div> {SanityImage {...image} {...asset} alt={listOfData.name} </div> </MyStyleComponent> ); } export const query = graphql` query { listOfData: allSanityListofData { nodes { name _id image { asset { _id } ...ImageWithPreview } } } `;

Ok, I've checked the README & worked on the code and I still don't get it, so I probably didn't do a good job explaining the issue - entirely my fault. Here's an example of what I'm trying to do in a page file, not a component file:From the error I'm getting I'm certain this is likely just a syntax error, but I don't understand what is off.