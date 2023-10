Yeah, it’s not an ideal set up and is incredibly easy to mess up. I don’t know what our plans for ameliorating it are at this point. I know we’ve collected a great deal of user evidence around the topic, though. I’ll see if we have any more info about our plans now.

For existing accounts, you would need to invite the new SSO account, then remove the old one. The unfortunate side effect here is that there won’t be any connection between the history of the old account and the new one.