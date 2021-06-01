Skip to content
Get help on Slack

Issue with compiling in Sanity.io on Apple Silicon M1 processor, resolved by using an older version of @sanity/default-layout.

21 replies
Last updated: Jun 1, 2021
Hi, I have tried to search here in Slack to see if similar issues have been reported, but could not really find any.• What is the problem if I get stuck at this “`Compiling…`” state?

I have been using Sanity before and I have an account that wrks fine.
Setup: Apple Silicon M1 processor. Node v. 16.2.0. Executed clean setup via the 
sanity init
CLI.
May 31, 2021, 7:50 AM
Hi User, could you try running the command as follows and share the output here (or in DM if you prefer)?
DEBUG=sanity* sanity start
May 31, 2021, 8:24 AM
Thanks! Not much extra info there I'm afraid 🙂 Could you try running the command on Node's current LTS version (
v14.x
)?
May 31, 2021, 9:05 AM
Thanks! Not much extra info there I'm afraid 🙂 Could you try running the command on Node's current LTS version (
v14.x
)?
May 31, 2021, 9:05 AM
ok, brb
May 31, 2021, 9:18 AM
no success…
May 31, 2021, 9:33 AM
Oh, now I ended up in this state:
May 31, 2021, 11:40 AM
Oh, now I ended up in this state:
May 31, 2021, 11:40 AM
user M
☝️
Jun 1, 2021, 8:16 AM
user M
Current status - when I removed 
@sanity/default-layout
(“@sanity/default-layout”: “^2.10.5")I could compile and serve “something” at least. What could be wrong in that plugin? Are there any options fo me to use instead of 
@sanity/default-layout
?
Jun 1, 2021, 1:15 PM
user M
Current status - when I removed 
@sanity/default-layout
I could compile and serve “something” at least. What could be wrong in that plugin? Are there any options fo me to use instead of 
@sanity/default-layout
?
Jun 1, 2021, 1:15 PM
Thanks for following up,
user S
. I'm afraid there's no replacement for 
default-layout
, although it's odd that it's giving issues. We haven't seen reports of that before. Could you share the output of running 
sanity versions
with 
@sanity/default-layout
added?
Jun 1, 2021, 1:31 PM
I undid the removal of the plugin and package, but used an older version, 2.10.2 - then it worked:
Jun 1, 2021, 1:35 PM
I undid the removal of the plugin and package, but used an older version, 2.10.2 - then it worked:
Jun 1, 2021, 1:35 PM
I am now trying to use the 2.10.5 version again to see if it also works… but then I got this agin:
Jun 1, 2021, 1:36 PM
Non working: 
sanity versions
Jun 1, 2021, 1:37 PM
working 
sanity versions
Jun 1, 2021, 1:38 PM
Thanks, that's very useful and precise 🙌 I'll forward this to the team and we'll try to reproduce the issue. Am I understanding correctly that you have a way forward to work with the studio, even if it's not with the latest 
@sanity/default-layout
?
Jun 1, 2021, 1:41 PM
Thanks, that's very useful and precise 🙌 I'll forward this to the team and we'll try to reproduce the issue. Am I understanding correctly that you have a way forward to work with the studio, even if it's not with the latest 
@sanity/default-layout
?
Jun 1, 2021, 1:41 PM
I thinks so. It is currently “Compiling…” for v2.10.2, but it did work last time, so I see light in the tunnel
Jun 1, 2021, 1:42 PM
Let me know if you guys need more details
Jun 1, 2021, 1:43 PM
Apologies for the tunnel in the first place 😉 I'll keep you posted.
Jun 1, 2021, 1:46 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get started for freeExplore the demo

Was this answer helpful?

Categorized in