Issue with compiling in Sanity.io on Apple Silicon M1 processor, resolved by using an older version of @sanity/default-layout.
L
Hi, I have tried to search here in Slack to see if similar issues have been reported, but could not really find any.• What is the problem if I get stuck at this “`Compiling…`” state?
I have been using Sanity before and I have an account that wrks fine.
Setup: Apple Silicon M1 processor. Node v. 16.2.0. Executed clean setup via the
sanity initCLI.
May 31, 2021, 7:50 AM
P
Hi User, could you try running the command as follows and share the output here (or in DM if you prefer)?
DEBUG=sanity* sanity start
May 31, 2021, 8:24 AM
P
Thanks! Not much extra info there I'm afraid 🙂 Could you try running the command on Node's current LTS version (
v14.x)?
May 31, 2021, 9:05 AM
P
L
ok, brb
May 31, 2021, 9:18 AM
L
no success…
May 31, 2021, 9:33 AM
L
Oh, now I ended up in this state:
May 31, 2021, 11:40 AM
L
L
user M☝️
Jun 1, 2021, 8:16 AM
L
user MCurrent status - when I removed
@sanity/default-layout(“@sanity/default-layout”: “^2.10.5")I could compile and serve “something” at least. What could be wrong in that plugin? Are there any options fo me to use instead of
@sanity/default-layout?
Jun 1, 2021, 1:15 PM
L
P
Thanks for following up,
user S. I'm afraid there's no replacement for
default-layout, although it's odd that it's giving issues. We haven't seen reports of that before. Could you share the output of running
sanity versionswith
@sanity/default-layoutadded?
Jun 1, 2021, 1:31 PM
L
I undid the removal of the plugin and package, but used an older version, 2.10.2 - then it worked:
Jun 1, 2021, 1:35 PM
L
L
I am now trying to use the 2.10.5 version again to see if it also works… but then I got this agin:
Jun 1, 2021, 1:36 PM
L
Non working:
sanity versions
Jun 1, 2021, 1:37 PM
L
working
sanity versions
Jun 1, 2021, 1:38 PM
P
Thanks, that's very useful and precise 🙌 I'll forward this to the team and we'll try to reproduce the issue. Am I understanding correctly that you have a way forward to work with the studio, even if it's not with the latest
@sanity/default-layout?
Jun 1, 2021, 1:41 PM
P
L
I thinks so. It is currently “Compiling…” for v2.10.2, but it did work last time, so I see light in the tunnel
Jun 1, 2021, 1:42 PM
L
Let me know if you guys need more details
Jun 1, 2021, 1:43 PM
P
Apologies for the tunnel in the first place 😉 I'll keep you posted.
Jun 1, 2021, 1:46 PM
