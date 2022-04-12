Issue with converting schema type from object to document in Slack thread
20 replies
Last updated: Apr 12, 2022
M
When converting a schema type from object to document, there’s no
NOTE: any schemas that were created as type
Create New Documenticon available. Any idea how to fix this?
NOTE: any schemas that were created as type
documentwork as expected. Only seeing this on schemas that were created originally as type
object
Apr 8, 2022, 8:19 PM
M
Hi
user A, well I originally had a couple of schemas that I had living as objects in a parent document type. Due to some content changes, I had to convert these object schemas to document schemas so they could be treated as standalone documents
Apr 8, 2022, 8:23 PM
Thank you for that. After changing the schema type, are you now at least seeing the document type in your list (but can’t create more)?
Apr 8, 2022, 8:25 PM
M
Exactly
Apr 8, 2022, 8:25 PM
M
They all show up in the list and are editable and work fine, just can’t create new ones
Apr 8, 2022, 8:25 PM
M
The concern is losing all the data by changing the schema name 😱
Apr 8, 2022, 8:26 PM
Just don’t hit any of those unset value buttons that appear in yellow frames and you won’t lose data.
Can you share (here or DM) the schema file that you changed from object to document?
Can you share (here or DM) the schema file that you changed from object to document?
Apr 8, 2022, 8:27 PM
M
ok sure
Apr 8, 2022, 8:28 PM
M
import React from 'react'; import { fields,createImageField } from 'sanity-pills'; import { PersonSquare as Icon } from '@styled-icons/bootstrap/PersonSquare'; export default { name: 'person', title: 'Person', type: 'document', icon: () => <Icon style={{ width:'26px', height: '22px', marginRight: '-6px' }} />, fields:fields({ name: { required:true }, role: { }, bio: { }, image: createImageField({ required: true }) }), orderings: [ { title: 'Name', name: 'nameAsc', by: [ { field: 'name', direction: 'asc' } ] } ], preview: { select: { name: 'name', role: 'role', image: 'image' }, prepare({ name,role,image }) { return { title: name, subtitle: role, media: image } } } }
Apr 8, 2022, 8:29 PM
M
NOTE: using sanity-pills which is why the fields:[] looks a bit different…
Apr 8, 2022, 8:30 PM
In the screenshot, can you confirm that the top-left one is there but Person isn’t an option, and the bottom-right icon is not there?
Apr 8, 2022, 8:48 PM
M
There’s no option to create a person in either of those menus
Apr 8, 2022, 8:52 PM
M
So, top left icon is there with no option for Person AND the button right icon isn’t there at all
Apr 8, 2022, 8:53 PM
M
Thanks so much!
Apr 8, 2022, 8:54 PM
M
If it helps, I’m noticing this pattern across multiple schemas that started as objects and were converted to documents.
Apr 8, 2022, 8:56 PM
M
Hi
user Aany insights on this one? Possible bug?
Apr 11, 2022, 6:15 PM
M
Hi, was able to sort out the issue. So it turns out I had still had the original
objectschema and was accidentally importing that one as opposed to importing the new
documentschema version
Apr 11, 2022, 10:26 PM
M
Thanks for taking the time on this one
Apr 11, 2022, 10:26 PM
M
✅
Apr 11, 2022, 10:26 PM
Hey Mike! Good to see you figured this one out! Thanks for following up to let me know. 🙌
Apr 12, 2022, 12:51 AM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.