Issue with creating new documents in a local studio using spaces for staging dataset.

Last updated: Dec 6, 2022
Hey, guys! I started studio locally and want to use spaces for staging dataset. But I can’t create any new document. And I don’t see anything in dataset. It is definitely about permissons.My role is Administrator and in production studio I have access to all and haven’t problem. That I can check to make sure I did all right?
Dec 6, 2022, 2:35 PM
Hey
user E
! What version of the Studio is this happening in?
Dec 6, 2022, 7:00 PM
2.30.2
Dec 6, 2022, 8:21 PM
Can you try upgrading to the latest version to see if the problem persists?
Dec 6, 2022, 8:25 PM
OK, will try to upgrade
Dec 6, 2022, 8:32 PM
Nope, issue still exist
Dec 6, 2022, 8:48 PM
Have you customized the new document menu ? It looks similar to what happens when you return an empty array.
Dec 6, 2022, 9:31 PM
Nope, all I added it is this, in sanity.json
 "__experimental_spaces": [
    {
      "name": "production",
      "title": "Prod",
      "default": true,
      "api": {
        "projectId": "###",
        "dataset": "production"
      }
    },
    {
      "name": "staging",
      "title": "Staging",
      "api": {
        "projectId": "###",
        "dataset": "staging"
      }
    }
  ],
Dec 6, 2022, 9:54 PM
CAn you share your entire 
sanity.json
?
Dec 6, 2022, 9:54 PM
{
  "root": true,
  "project": {
    "name": "###"
  },
  "api": {
    "projectId": "###",
    "dataset": "production"
  },
  "__experimental_spaces": [
    {
      "name": "production",
      "title": "Prod",
      "default": true,
      "api": {
        "projectId": "###",
        "dataset": "production"
      }
    },
    {
      "name": "staging",
      "title": "Staging",
      "api": {
        "projectId": "###",
        "dataset": "staging"
      }
    }
  ],
  "plugins": [
    "@sanity/base",
    "@sanity/default-layout",
    "@sanity/default-login",
    "@sanity/desk-tool",
    "@sanity/production-preview",
    "social-preview"
  ],
  "env": {
    "development": {
      "plugins": [
        "@sanity/vision"
      ]
    }
  },
  "parts": [
    {
      "name": "part:@sanity/base/schema",
      "path": "./schemas/schema"
    },
    {
      "implements": "part:@sanity/base/root",
      "path": "plugins/sanity-plugin-tutorial/CustomDefaultLayout"
    },
    {
      "implements": "part:@sanity/production-preview/resolve-production-url",
      "path": "./plugins/preview/resolve-preview-url"
    },
    {
      "name": "part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure",
      "path": "./desk-structure"
    }
  ]
}
### - sensitive info
Dec 6, 2022, 9:56 PM
Just to check, the project id is consistent across all of the project id fields?
Dec 6, 2022, 9:59 PM
hmmm, no. Project id is different. Oh, it really can be a problem)
Dec 6, 2022, 10:01 PM
Yep, it is the problem)
Dec 6, 2022, 10:01 PM
issue solved, thanks!
Dec 6, 2022, 10:02 PM
Great!
Dec 6, 2022, 10:02 PM

