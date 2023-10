Hello, I am half way through User’s tutorial on building out an Airbnb clone ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mx1dbMzd3tU&ab_channel=CodewithAniaKub%C3%B3w ). I’m currently building out the query and display for one property. I keep running into an error displaying just the “images” and “bedrooms” fields. I’ve crosschecked my front and backend code and config against Ania’s, and I don’t see any issues with the query or the schema config. Her video recommended trying reaching out to folks here on this channel.Has anyone encountered similar or have any ideas what else I could look for please?My front end: https://bitbucket.org/rachel-wong/bnb-next-front/src/master/ My back end: https://bitbucket.org/rachel-wong/bnb-nextjs/src/master/ I just find it odd that I can console log everything including “images” and “bedrooms” on localhost:3000 but not localhost:3000/property/the-lake-house, for example. Thank you so much for reading.