Hello, I am half way through User’s tutorial on building out an Airbnb clone (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mx1dbMzd3tU&ab_channel=CodewithAniaKub%C3%B3w ). I’m currently building out the query and display for one property. I keep running into an error displaying just the “images” and “bedrooms” fields. I’ve crosschecked my front and backend code and config against Ania’s, and I don’t see any issues with the query or the schema config. Her video recommended trying reaching out to folks here on this channel.
Has anyone encountered similar or have any ideas what else I could look for please?
My front end:
https://bitbucket.org/rachel-wong/bnb-next-front/src/master/ My back end:
https://bitbucket.org/rachel-wong/bnb-nextjs/src/master/ I just find it odd that I can console log everything including “images” and “bedrooms” on localhost:3000 but not localhost:3000/property/the-lake-house, for example. Thank you so much for reading.
Jun 14, 2021, 7:09 PM
Hello! It looks like you’re not returning
imagesor
bedroomsin your
props, but you are querying for it.
Jun 14, 2021, 7:13 PM
Hi
user MI’m terribly sorry to have bothered you. I was commenting it in and out and as you’ve pointed out, it came through! Thank you so very much for replying, really really appreciate it 🙂
Jun 14, 2021, 7:18 PM
This is what my version of this looks like:
export const getServerSideProps = async pageContext => { const pageSlug = pageContext.query.slug const query = `*[_type == 'property' && slug.current == $pageSlug][0]{ title, location, propertyType, mainImage, images, pricePerNight, beds, bedrooms, description, host->{ _id, name, slug, image }, reviews[]{ ..., traveller->{ _id, name, slug, image } } }` const property = await sanityClient.fetch(query, { pageSlug }) if (!property){ return { props: null, notFound: true } } else { return { props: { title: property.title, location: property.location, propertyType: property.propertyType, mainImage: property.mainImage, images: property.images, pricePerNight: property.pricePerNight, beds: property.beds, bedrooms: property.bedrooms, description: property.description, host: property.host, reviews: property.reviews } } } }
Jun 14, 2021, 7:18 PM
Thank you! I’ll crosscheck against that too! great to see someone else also have tried out the same tutorial here. I was worried it might be a long shot 😄
Jun 14, 2021, 7:19 PM
No need to apologize at all! Glad you got it working! Come back if you need more help!
Jun 14, 2021, 7:19 PM
