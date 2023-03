*[_type == "home"][0]{ _id, footer, name, showcaseExhibitions[]->, title, overview, header, subheader }

Hi! Newbie to Sanity here. I am building a Next.js site off of the sanity-template-nextjs-clean template. However I am running into an issue with the query here. It seems that the same query when executed via the webapp isn't following references while if I use Vision from Studio it follows the reference successfully.Query I am trying to run:In Vision, showcaseExhibitions following the reference. While when i output the fetch() from Next.js it returns an array of nulls. If i remove the follow reference notation, I successfully the object for a reference from both approaches. Any help here? Running in a major wall here.