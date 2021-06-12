Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with GraphQL Deploy after Sanity update

10 replies
Last updated: Jun 12, 2021
Hi All,
I just did the 2.11 sanity update and I think it’s causing a pretty big roadblock with GraphQL Deploy. When I do a 
sanity graphql deploy
I get the following error:

Validating GraphQL APIThis is an experimental API version, which will change without warning and may have serious bugs.

Unhandled rejection: TypeError: Cannot read property 'id' of null

at normalizeOwnUser *****/studio/node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/datastores/user/createUserStore.js:211:14)

at .../studio/node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/datastores/user/createUserStore.js:160:34

at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:94:5)

.../studio/node_modules/rxjs/internal/util/hostReportError.js:4

setTimeout(function () { throw err; }, 0);

^

ReferenceError: document is not defined

at MapSubscriber.project *****/studio/node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/datastores/debugParams/debugParams.js:94:149)

at MapSubscriber._next *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/operators/map.ts:84:29)

at MapSubscriber.Subscriber.next *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/Subscriber.ts:99:12)

at MergeMapSubscriber.notifyNext *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/operators/mergeMap.ts:162:22)

at SimpleInnerSubscriber._next *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/innerSubscribe.ts:30:17)

at SimpleInnerSubscriber.Subscriber.next *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/Subscriber.ts:99:12)

at Observable._subscribe *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/util/subscribeToArray.ts:9:16)

at Observable._trySubscribe *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/Observable.ts:238:19)

at Observable.subscribe *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/Observable.ts:219:14)

at Object.innerSubscribe *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/innerSubscribe.ts:111:19)

I tried deleting 
yarn.lock
and also 
node_modules
and re-running yarn. same error.
Jun 12, 2021, 12:00 AM
Thanks for reporting, I'm looking into it now. For the time being, you might have to downgrade to 2.10.x
Jun 12, 2021, 12:15 AM
Great! Whats the proper sanity downgrade command? Looked around for the proper downgrade method. What I found didn’t seem right. (https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/478 )
Jun 12, 2021, 12:19 AM
Unfortunately I don't think there is one, I think your best shot is editing 
package.json
and modifying the 
@sanity/*
-dependencies, eg something like this:

    "@sanity/base": "2.10.x",
    "@sanity/core": "2.10.x",
    "@sanity/default-layout": "2.10.x",
    "@sanity/default-login": "2.10.x",
    "@sanity/desk-tool": "2.10.x",
    "@sanity/vision": "2.10.x",
Then running 
sanity install
(or 
yarn
, or 
npm install
- whatever you prefer)
Jun 12, 2021, 12:23 AM
Thought so. figured I’d make sure. Thanks again.
Jun 12, 2021, 12:24 AM
Do you have any custom input component or other customization, and/or plugins installed? I'm failing to reproduce the error, but I think it's related to importing the user store from some component
Jun 12, 2021, 12:26 AM
One moment. I’ll DM you
Jun 12, 2021, 12:27 AM
Awesome, thanks
Jun 12, 2021, 12:27 AM
Solved in v2.11.1, I believe - let me know if this turns out not to be the case!
Jun 12, 2021, 12:57 AM
Works great. Thanks for the quick update:)
Jun 12, 2021, 1:49 AM
Works great. Thanks for the quick update:)
Jun 12, 2021, 1:49 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.