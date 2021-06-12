Issue with GraphQL Deploy after Sanity update

sanity graphql deploy

Validating GraphQL APIThis is an experimental API version, which will change without warning and may have serious bugs.

Unhandled rejection: TypeError: Cannot read property 'id' of null

at normalizeOwnUser *****/studio/node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/datastores/user/createUserStore.js:211:14)

at .../studio/node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/datastores/user/createUserStore.js:160:34

at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:94:5)

.../studio/node_modules/rxjs/internal/util/hostReportError.js:4

setTimeout(function () { throw err; }, 0);

^

ReferenceError: document is not defined

at MapSubscriber.project *****/studio/node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/datastores/debugParams/debugParams.js:94:149)

at MapSubscriber._next *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/operators/map.ts:84:29)

at MapSubscriber.Subscriber.next *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/Subscriber.ts:99:12)

at MergeMapSubscriber.notifyNext *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/operators/mergeMap.ts:162:22)

at SimpleInnerSubscriber._next *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/innerSubscribe.ts:30:17)

at SimpleInnerSubscriber.Subscriber.next *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/Subscriber.ts:99:12)

at Observable._subscribe *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/util/subscribeToArray.ts:9:16)

at Observable._trySubscribe *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/Observable.ts:238:19)

at Observable.subscribe *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/Observable.ts:219:14)

at Object.innerSubscribe *****/studio/node_modules/rxjs/src/internal/innerSubscribe.ts:111:19)

yarn.lock

node_modules

Hi All,I just did the 2.11 sanity update and I think it’s causing a pretty big roadblock with GraphQL Deploy. When I do aI get the following error:I tried deletingand alsoand re-running yarn. same error.