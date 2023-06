export default {

name: "postProsAndCons",

title: "Pros & Cons",

type: "object",

fields: [

{

name: "pros",

title: "Pros",

type: "blockContent",

},

{

name: "cons",

title: "Cons",

type: "blockContent",

},

],

preview: {

select: {

title: "title",

},

*prepare*(selection) {

const { title } = selection;

return {

title: "Pros & Cons",

};

},

},

};

Anyone have any ideas why “sanity graphql deploy’ hangs on “generating graphql schema” when re-deploying the API for Gatsby? I’ve double-checked everything, it’s all good, and I’ve never had this happen to me before.EDIT: So this is just about the weirdest thing. Something about THIS schema is causing the ‘sanity graphql deploy’ to hang on “generating GraphQL schema”EDIT #2: When removing the two blockContent types and replacing them with arrays of strings instead (just another way of implementing what I’m trying to implement), the API re-deploys successfully.Could this perhaps be because I have so many block types associated with BlockContent? I’ve implemented a page builder inside the portable text editor.EDIT #3: https://gitmemory.com/issue/sanity-io/sanity/1788/629853143 seems to be the same issue or a similar issue to what I’m having.