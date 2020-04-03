Skip to content
Issue with image URLs breaking on Netlify deployment

6 replies
Last updated: Apr 3, 2020
My image urls are breaking when deploying to netlify. Images are found and displayed properly in development on local host, but when I deploy the request gets broken (see attached image)
I'm using the imageUrlBuilder package to build the URLs. I'm sure the cause of this is something I'm missing.
Apr 2, 2020, 5:20 AM
Hm. I haven’t seen this one before. The imageUrlBuilder relies on a properly configured sanity client. Perhaps there could be something unexpected going on with your client config in production vs. in development?
Apr 2, 2020, 9:34 AM
Looks like an 
&lt;
opening tag creeped into that request URL somehow (although it’s escaped). That’s strange though if it’s working in localhost. Are there any conditionals you’re using for development vs. production?
Apr 2, 2020, 9:51 AM
I have an .envs for dev and prod. This is a migration from another cms and I tried to set it up like the sanity/create gatsby example. There are conditionals for watchMode and overlayDrafts. In playing around with this I noticed that my netlify builds fail when
...clientConfig.sanity
is used in my gatsby-config.js so perhaps the problem is in the config file...
Apr 2, 2020, 2:06 PM
Have you added the relevant environment variables to Netlify? https://docs.netlify.com/configure-builds/environment-variables/#declare-variables
I think Netlify and Zeit have both stopped processing .env files and require you to add these variables/secrets separately.
Apr 2, 2020, 2:15 PM
Netlify's handling of the env variables was the issue. Thanks for pointing this out.
Apr 3, 2020, 2:48 AM
Cool! Glad you got it straightened out 🚀
Apr 3, 2020, 7:38 AM

