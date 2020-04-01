Issue with importing PDF files in Sanity dataset

import-pdf - files -- my doc.pdf - import-pdf.ndjson

file@file://./files/my doc.pdf

sanity dataset import import-pdf.tar.gz test

sanity dataset import import-pdf.ndjson test

Error: Error while fetching asset from "file://./files/my doc.pdf": File does not exist at the specified endpoint

I have an import with this structure:File path in import-pdf.ndjsonIt works when I compress it in import-pdf.tar.gz ->But when I run it from import-pdf folder it doesn’t ->Why?