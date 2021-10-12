Issue with inserting images in rich text and using conditional fields in a schema.
Last updated: Oct 12, 2021
V
Hello I am facing issue in rich text when i try to insert an image in rich text it displays blank image can anyone help me out.
Oct 12, 2021, 11:52 AM
R
Hey Vivek! you can customize the preview of the object to get it to display the way you'd like. You can even specify an entirely new preview component for items in Block Content.
Oct 12, 2021, 5:05 PM
V
But I am not getting insert an image on clicking image
Oct 12, 2021, 5:07 PM
Hi Vivek. Could you please post your schema for
Edit: Never mind. I see you posted again later in the channel.
bodyand for your images?
Edit: Never mind. I see you posted again later in the channel.
Oct 12, 2021, 6:03 PM
Oct 12, 2021, 6:03 PM
R
If you click on the Image button in the object inside of the Portable Text Editor, does it open an image input?
Oct 12, 2021, 6:21 PM
V
No
Oct 12, 2021, 6:22 PM
R
What happens?
Oct 12, 2021, 6:22 PM
V
I get Edit and delete option on Image button . I can't do edit but can delete the image.
Oct 12, 2021, 6:24 PM
R
What does clicking on the rest of the object do?
Oct 12, 2021, 6:24 PM
V
On clicking on Bold ,italics, h1,h2 all works styling gets applied.
Oct 12, 2021, 6:26 PM
I get the expected behaviour when running your code, though that’s with commenting out the input component since that file wasn’t provided. Could you try commenting out
inputComponent: conditionalFieldson
rawbody?
Oct 12, 2021, 6:27 PM
V
Yes it worked but how can i then achieve conditionalField in rich text field
Oct 12, 2021, 6:29 PM
R
You'll want to use the new
hiddenconditional fields .
Oct 12, 2021, 6:30 PM
V
{ name: "rawbody",
title: "Body",
type: "blockContent",
description:
"All the article content including text, image,audio,video will be added from here.",
hidden: ({ parent, value }) => parent && parent.articleType != "shortStories",
},
Its not hidding when article type is short stories
Oct 12, 2021, 6:36 PM
Is that what
conditionalFieldsaims to do? Hide certain fields if the article type is “shortStories”?
Oct 12, 2021, 6:38 PM
V
Yes I am conditionally hidding field based on article type so conditionalFields.js is used for that.
Oct 12, 2021, 6:39 PM
Could you try adding this to
rawbody?
hidden: ({ document }) => document?.articleType == 'shortStories',
Oct 12, 2021, 6:47 PM
V
{ name: "rawbody",
title: "Body",
type: "blockContent",
description:
"All the article content including text, image,audio,video will be added from here.",
hidden: ({ parent, value }) => parent && parent.articleType === "shortStories",
},
Hidden Property worked but can i do like When articleType==shortStories rawbody is not required and when articleType is other i want it to be required.
title: "Body",
type: "blockContent",
description:
"All the article content including text, image,audio,video will be added from here.",
hidden: ({ parent, value }) => parent && parent.articleType === "shortStories",
},
Hidden Property worked but can i do like When articleType==shortStories rawbody is not required and when articleType is other i want it to be required.
Oct 12, 2021, 6:48 PM
V
on keeping rawbody required will it work??
Oct 12, 2021, 6:48 PM
V
On keeping Validation required work for me earlier in conditionalfield i was not able to keep field required on hidding that conditionally but now its working with hidden!!
Oct 12, 2021, 6:52 PM
V
V
Thanks
user A
user Mfor your time and Support.👍
Oct 12, 2021, 6:53 PM
R
Glad we were able to get it sorted out!
Oct 12, 2021, 6:54 PM
V
user A
user MGot one issue when i am hidding field(description) of article when it is shortstories and keeping that field required . so in other case when article is audio it won't let me publish the article as the field(description) is required and it is hidden so is it possible to solve it ??
Oct 12, 2021, 7:19 PM
V
We learned about conditionally hidding fields but How to do conditional validation for field ??
Oct 12, 2021, 7:20 PM
R
You'll have to play around with your current validation rule. For example, you can access the value of other fields in your document by passing
contextas the second argument in your
Rule.custom(). You can add in some logic to check if
context.document.articleType === 'shortstories'and return
trueto bypass the rest of the custom rule.
Oct 12, 2021, 7:29 PM
V
Okay figured it out :validation:(Rule) => Rule.custom((audiofile, context) => context.document.articleType==="audio" && audiofile === undefined ? "Audio File required For Audio Article" : true), this worked!!!
Oct 12, 2021, 7:31 PM
