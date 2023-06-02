user Q

Hi, and a first suggestion might be that the error isn't coming from that section of code -- it's a Javascript error, and you aren't using _id there, it seems.What I'm thinking, then, is about how the behavior of Sanity references requires you to publish any new referenced item you create, before its reference can be valid.I'll give a doc page below you can read, though I have to wonder about how this interacts with LiveEdit, and thus whether using weak references -- or possibly a test in that mapping function you are using for the presenceof an _id -- might be able to help you.It depends on how Sanity operates for the conditions, and in whether you really want to use LiveEdit in this situation.A practical thought might be to avoid the circumstance by design, and simply require a Publish, which would update the website immediately given you are also using a form of SSR there.Here's the reference, holding the thought that you find a nice and solid solution around this...!Clive