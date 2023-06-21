Issue with menu actions not showing up on documentTypeList in code snippet.

👋

documentTypeList

import {GoListUnordered} from 'react-icons/go' export default (S) => S.listItem().title('Pages').icon(GoListUnordered).child( S.documentTypeList('page') // .canHandleIntent((intent, {type}) => ['create', 'edit'].includes(intent) && type === 'page') .title('Pages') .filter(`_type == "page" && _id != "homepage"`) )

I'm not seeing the create new document action on afor some reason. Can't find any relevant info on docs aside from the commented line that I've tried here.