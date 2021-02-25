Issue with old content at localhost and how to delete older Board Minutes in Sanity.
Last updated: Feb 25, 2021
E
Hello all! I'm having an issue with old content at my localhost. I've included the error below and GitHub Repo here . I think the problem has to do with I set up "Board Minutes" fields, but had to go back and modify how and where those fields are setup, so if I create a new Board Minutes, then there's no problem, but if I try to select older Board Minutes then I get this error and it all crashes. I think I just need to know how to clear these older Board Minutes without selecting them through the UI, since it won't allow that. How do I do that?
Feb 24, 2021, 12:53 PM
P
Hi Eric, you could do this via the CLI using
An alternative approach is using this snippet with a correct query to delete only the minutes that use the old setup:
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-recipes/blob/master/snippets/deleteDocsByFilter.js . Do remember to make an export beforehand just in case 🙂
sanity documents delete <ID1> <ID2> etc.if you know the specific document IDs you'd like to delete and there are not too many of them.
Feb 24, 2021, 3:12 PM
C
where can we find the document id? I grab what I think it’s the ID from the url, but I get the following
❯ sanity documents delete c686b490-58cc-458a-92a8-cda8331dc6a8 Document not found: c686b490-58cc-458a-92a8-cda8331dc6a8
Feb 24, 2021, 10:14 PM
P
The format seems correct - could it be that it actually has
drafts.prepended to it, e.g. if it was never published and only exists as a draft?
Feb 24, 2021, 10:31 PM
E
Thanks for responding, Peter: Just looking at the UI, it shows two as unpublished in this list below - the first works because it's the newest creation. All of the others break whether published or draft.
Feb 25, 2021, 12:06 PM
P
Thanks for the extra context. Have you tried deleting the older entries as you suggested above? And deleting both the published and the draft version where applicable?
Feb 25, 2021, 12:14 PM
E
I tried deleting from the UI, but when I select an older date it takes me to the error page, so I can't access the delete option there. I am trying your first suggestion through GROQ; however, I don't appear to have a studio-folder.
Feb 25, 2021, 12:20 PM
P
Your studio folder in this case is the root folder of your Sanity studio, so it might not actually be called "studio" depending on your setup 🙂 It's the folder where your
sanity.jsonfile is located.
Feb 25, 2021, 12:27 PM
E
Ah, I see. So I need to create a new file on the root folder with this code in it and write a GROQ query to search for all the board minutes using "query": "*[_name == 'minutes']" to grab all minutes. Am I understanding correctly?
Feb 25, 2021, 12:45 PM
P
If you use the command line to run the
Using the query
sanity documents delete <ID>command, you won't need any files, but if you decide to use the snippet, then that's indeed the way to go 🙂
Using the query
*[_type == "minutes"](notice
_typeinstead of
_nameas you're looking for documents of a specific type here) in the snippet will delete all documents of that type, so all minutes. You may want to remove only the ones that were wrong, which requires the query to be more specific. However, if this is just a test setup, removing all of them may be fine.
Feb 25, 2021, 12:57 PM
E
I did want to use the CLI as you suggested, I'm not sure where to find the ID though.
Feb 25, 2021, 1:03 PM
P
It's the last portion of the URL when you try to open a document in the studio. For example:
http://localhost:3333/desk/minutes;810f0f61-8718-49bc-bf95-7f52c0bc6562
ID:
Please note that in case of documents that have drafts, you will also need to delete
http://localhost:3333/desk/minutes;810f0f61-8718-49bc-bf95-7f52c0bc6562
ID:
810f0f61-8718-49bc-bf95-7f52c0bc6562
Please note that in case of documents that have drafts, you will also need to delete
drafts.810f0f61-8718-49bc-bf95-7f52c0bc6562(notice the
drafts.prefix) 🙂
Feb 25, 2021, 1:20 PM
E
Got it! Using the CLI with IDs worked and all is working now. Thank you! I appreciate your help.
Feb 25, 2021, 1:34 PM
