selection

prepare(selection)

Hi there! anyone else having issues with the image in the preview-list-view after the upgrade of a week ago ( v2.26.0 ). Since I upgraded my previews have disappeared (title and image). I get an error in console but it's not too helpful. Also, if I console log the argumentfrom the functionI still get the title and URL to the image like before the upgrade so the info are there...Am I missing something?