Issue with publishing a document breaking watchmode in Gatsby-Sanity setup.
Does anyone know why publishing a document ends up breaking
watchmodeso that the server needs to be restarted?
Feb 10, 2021, 5:53 PM
Hi User. I’m just looking into this now.
Feb 10, 2021, 5:56 PM
Thanks
user Sit seems to work great now as long as it’s a draft, but as soon as I press publish it all stops working. Tried both locally and using a digitalocean droplet for preview
Feb 10, 2021, 5:57 PM
Okay, I set up the sanity-gatsby-blog starter and gave this a try, and nothing seemed to get disrupted by publishing. Are you getting any sort of errors in your terminal (where you’re running
Also, I’m still in the early learning stages of Gatsby so if I say something that doesn’t apply or is wrong, apologies in advance. That said, I want to see this working for you.
npm run dev) when you publish? Do you also have overlayDrafts set to true?
Feb 10, 2021, 6:42 PM
If you’re using
watchModebut have
overlayDraftsturned off, I wonder if your issue may be related to this one: https://github.com/sanity-io/gatsby-source-sanity/issues/50
Feb 10, 2021, 6:48 PM
Thanks
user S! I have overlayDrafts on. Does nothing happen at all when you press publish?
Feb 10, 2021, 7:52 PM
Will read through that, thanks!
Feb 10, 2021, 7:53 PM
Okay, if you have overlayDrafts set to true then I don’t think that GitHub page will apply.
When I press publish everything works and I can continue editing.
🤷♂️
Feb 10, 2021, 7:56 PM
Would you mind running
DEBUG=sanity* npm run devto start your server and seeing if that gives you any insight, both when you edit a draft and when you publish?
Feb 10, 2021, 8:01 PM
I’m running on localhost now and when pressing publish, the screen turns white. I’m sing Gatsby btw and this is on the frontend that’s consuming data from Sanity using
gatsby-sanity-sourceplugin. It’s a barebone setup now.
Feb 10, 2021, 8:32 PM
I only got the following by using sanity debug:
sanity Draft deleted, no published version exist, delete node +1s
Feb 10, 2021, 8:33 PM
I realized now even though the preview site turns white, if I do some changes in the editor, it starts working/ showing properly again
Feb 10, 2021, 8:34 PM
If you inspect your dev tools when the preview page goes white, does it give any clues? Does the preview div structure remain or does it disappear?
Feb 10, 2021, 8:41 PM
user SIt seems to be working fine all the sudden now after restarting everything.
Feb 10, 2021, 8:47 PM
I tried restarting earlier as well btw but the issue remained so it’s a bit of a mystery haha
Feb 10, 2021, 8:48 PM
Thank you so much for the help though
user Syou’re awesome!
Feb 10, 2021, 8:48 PM
Hey, we’ll take it! 🙂 I’m glad to hear that and hope it lasts!
Feb 10, 2021, 8:48 PM
I hope so to 😄
Feb 10, 2021, 8:48 PM
