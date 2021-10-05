Skip to content
Issue with reference not working in Slack thread

Last updated: Oct 5, 2021
Utterly stumped at why this reference isn’t work.
user Y
user N
Can you chaps shed any light?
Sep 28, 2021, 12:51 PM
If you just query for 
page
, does it show that it has 
_type: reference
? Also is that 
page
the same page you reference higher in the scope (line 14)? It does look strange that it didn’t work
Sep 28, 2021, 4:16 PM
user G
Thanks for replying User!It does have 
_type: reference
, so I think the issue might be that although 
page.*
works, using the ref shortcut
isn’t working. Confusingly, even if I did something like:
"page": *[_id == page._ref][0]{...}
It still doesn’t work.
I’m not sure if there’s a bug there or if I’m doing something I shouldn’t.
Sep 28, 2021, 6:07 PM
Ah, looks like it's only an issue with v1 of the API. All working correct using v2021-03-25.
Oct 1, 2021, 12:36 PM
Slack seems to be down for me on desktop, but as soon as I can I'll add the schemas for reference.
Oct 1, 2021, 12:38 PM
Thanks!
Oct 1, 2021, 12:38 PM
Header settings:
import { FiAlertCircle } from 'react-icons/fi'

export default {
  title: 'Header Settings',
  name: 'headerSettings',
  type: 'document',
  // __experimental_actions: ['update', 'publish'], // disable for initial publish
  fieldsets: [
    {
      title: 'Desktop',
      name: 'desktop',
      description: 'Navigation settings for desktop view',
      options: { collapsed: false }
    },
    {
      title: 'MegaNav',
      name: 'megaNav',
      description: 'Navigation settings for the desktop MegaNav dropdown',
      options: { collapsed: false }
    },
    {
      title: 'Mobile',
      name: 'mobile',
      description: 'Navigation settings for mobile view',
      options: { collapsed: false }
    }
  ],
  fields: [
    {
      title: 'Desktop Menu (Left)',
      name: 'menuDesktopLeft',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{ type: 'menu' }],
      fieldset: 'desktop'
    },
    {
      title: 'Desktop Menu (Right)',
      name: 'menuDesktopRight',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{ type: 'menu' }],
      fieldset: 'desktop'
    },
    {
      title: 'Title (Cards)',
      name: 'megaNavCardsTitle',
      type: 'string',
      fieldset: 'megaNav'
    },
    {
      name: "cards",
      type: "array",
      title: "Cards",
      of: [
        {
          title: "Card",
          name: "cart",
          type: "object",
          fields: [
            {
              title: "Link",
              name: "link",
              type: "reference",
              to: [{ type: "post" }, { type: "page" }, { type: "collection" }, { type: "product" }],
            },
            {
              name: "title",
              type: "string",
              title: "Title",
            },
            {
              name: "description",
              type: "text",
              title: "Description",
            },
            {
              name: "image",
              type: "figure",
              title: "Image",
              options: { hotspot: true },
            }
          ],
          preview: {
            select: {
              heading: "title",
              type: "link._type",
              slug: "link.slug.current",
              media: "image"
            },
            prepare({ heading, type, slug, media }) {
              let path = ''
              switch(type){
                case "collection":
                  path += 'collections'
                break;
                case "product":
                  path += 'product'
                break;
                case "posts":
                  path += 'posts'
                break;
              }
              return {
                title: heading,
                subtitle: `${path}/${slug}`,
                media
              };
            },
          },
        },
      ],
    },
    {
      title: 'Title (Top)',
      name: 'megaNavTopTitle',
      type: 'string',
      fieldset: 'megaNav'
    },
    {
      title: 'Menu (Top)',
      name: 'megaNavTopMenu',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{ type: 'menu' }],
      fieldset: 'megaNav'
    },
    {
      title: 'Title (Bottom)',
      name: 'megaNavBottomTitle',
      type: 'string',
      fieldset: 'megaNav'
    },
    {
      title: 'Menu (Bottom)',
      name: 'megaNavBottomMenu',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{ type: 'menu' }],
      fieldset: 'megaNav'
    },
    {
      title: 'Mobile Menu (Primary)',
      name: 'menuMobilePrimary',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{ type: 'menu' }],
      fieldset: 'mobile'
    },
    {
      title: 'Mobile Menu (Secondary)',
      name: 'menuMobileSecondary',
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{ type: 'menu' }],
      fieldset: 'mobile'
    }
  ],
  preview: {
    prepare() {
      return {
        title: 'Header Settings'
      }
    }
  }
}
Oct 5, 2021, 11:14 AM
NavMenu:
{
          title: 'SubMenu',
          name: 'navMenu',
          type: 'object',
          fields: [
            {
              title: 'Title',
              name: 'title',
              type: 'string',
              description: 'Display Text'
            },
            {
              title: 'Menu',
              name: 'page',
              type: 'reference',
              to: [
                { type: 'menu' },
              ]
            },
            {
              title: "Highlight",
              name: "highlight",
              type: "boolean",
              initialValue: false
            },
          ]
        }
Oct 5, 2021, 11:15 AM

