Issue with reference not working in Slack thread

import { FiAlertCircle } from 'react-icons/fi' export default { title: 'Header Settings', name: 'headerSettings', type: 'document', // __experimental_actions: ['update', 'publish'], // disable for initial publish fieldsets: [ { title: 'Desktop', name: 'desktop', description: 'Navigation settings for desktop view', options: { collapsed: false } }, { title: 'MegaNav', name: 'megaNav', description: 'Navigation settings for the desktop MegaNav dropdown', options: { collapsed: false } }, { title: 'Mobile', name: 'mobile', description: 'Navigation settings for mobile view', options: { collapsed: false } } ], fields: [ { title: 'Desktop Menu (Left)', name: 'menuDesktopLeft', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'menu' }], fieldset: 'desktop' }, { title: 'Desktop Menu (Right)', name: 'menuDesktopRight', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'menu' }], fieldset: 'desktop' }, { title: 'Title (Cards)', name: 'megaNavCardsTitle', type: 'string', fieldset: 'megaNav' }, { name: "cards", type: "array", title: "Cards", of: [ { title: "Card", name: "cart", type: "object", fields: [ { title: "Link", name: "link", type: "reference", to: [{ type: "post" }, { type: "page" }, { type: "collection" }, { type: "product" }], }, { name: "title", type: "string", title: "Title", }, { name: "description", type: "text", title: "Description", }, { name: "image", type: "figure", title: "Image", options: { hotspot: true }, } ], preview: { select: { heading: "title", type: "link._type", slug: "link.slug.current", media: "image" }, prepare({ heading, type, slug, media }) { let path = '' switch(type){ case "collection": path += 'collections' break; case "product": path += 'product' break; case "posts": path += 'posts' break; } return { title: heading, subtitle: `${path}/${slug}`, media }; }, }, }, ], }, { title: 'Title (Top)', name: 'megaNavTopTitle', type: 'string', fieldset: 'megaNav' }, { title: 'Menu (Top)', name: 'megaNavTopMenu', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'menu' }], fieldset: 'megaNav' }, { title: 'Title (Bottom)', name: 'megaNavBottomTitle', type: 'string', fieldset: 'megaNav' }, { title: 'Menu (Bottom)', name: 'megaNavBottomMenu', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'menu' }], fieldset: 'megaNav' }, { title: 'Mobile Menu (Primary)', name: 'menuMobilePrimary', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'menu' }], fieldset: 'mobile' }, { title: 'Mobile Menu (Secondary)', name: 'menuMobileSecondary', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'menu' }], fieldset: 'mobile' } ], preview: { prepare() { return { title: 'Header Settings' } } } }