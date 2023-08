Greetings, everyone. I am presently in the process of transitioning from Sanity V2 to Sanity V3. However, I find it peculiar that even after removing the "node_modules" and following the guidelines provided in the documentation ( https://www.sanity.io/docs/migrating-from-v2 ), the interface still displays the V2 panel. Could there possibly be a cache-related issue that needs to be taken into consideration?