Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with updating the backend sanity About section in a YouTube tutorial.

31 replies
Last updated: Apr 23, 2022
HI, I'm in the middle of a really good YouTube tutorial https://youtu.be/3HNyXCPDQ7Q?t=6792 , but I'm having some issue when updating my backend sanity About section. I have followed up to this point 3 times to ensure the code is correct but I must be making a mistake somewhere. I check the sanity manage page and I can see there are api calls but it doesn't seem to be the updated about section. Any help on this would be appreciated.
Apr 23, 2022, 10:18 AM
user C

Can you share some code?
Apr 23, 2022, 10:32 AM
Sure.
Apr 23, 2022, 10:35 AM
I'll show you the about page 1st
Apr 23, 2022, 10:35 AM
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react'import { motion } from 'framer-motion'

import { images } from '../../constants'
import './About.scss';
import { urlFor, client } from '../../client';

const About = () =&gt; {
const [abouts, setAbouts] = useState([]);

useEffect(() =&gt; {
const query = '*[_type == "abouts"]';

client.fetch(query)
.then((data) =&gt; setAbouts(data))
}, []);

return (
&lt;&gt;
&lt;h2 className="head-text"&gt;I know that &lt;span&gt;Good Dev&lt;/span&gt;&lt;br /&gt; means &lt;span&gt;Good Business&lt;/span&gt;
&lt;/h2&gt;

&lt;div className="app__profiles"&gt;
{abouts.map((about, index) =&gt; (
&lt;motion.div
whileInView={{ opacity: 1 }}
whileHover={{ scale: 1.1 }}
transition={{ duration: 0.5, type: 'tween' }}
className="app__profile-item"
key={about.title + index}
&gt;
&lt;img src={urlFor(about.imgUrl)} alt={about.title} /&gt;
&lt;h2 className="bold-text" style={{ marginTop: 20 }}&gt;{about.title}&lt;/h2&gt;
&lt;p className="p-text" style={{ marginTop: 10 }}&gt;{about.description}&lt;/p&gt;
&lt;/motion.div&gt;
))}
&lt;/div&gt;
&lt;/&gt;
)
}
Apr 23, 2022, 10:35 AM
Do you have the code on Github?
It would be easier to reproduce and help.
Apr 23, 2022, 10:38 AM
yes. I'll just commit it and send you a link.
Apr 23, 2022, 10:42 AM
👍
Apr 23, 2022, 10:42 AM
Apr 23, 2022, 10:54 AM
I'm running it on an Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS
Apr 23, 2022, 10:55 AM
Virtual Machine
Apr 23, 2022, 10:56 AM
Is your Sanity dataset public or private?
Apr 23, 2022, 10:59 AM
Do I check that in the sanity manage screen
Apr 23, 2022, 11:01 AM
?
Apr 23, 2022, 11:01 AM
yeah it is
Apr 23, 2022, 11:02 AM
Yes
Apr 23, 2022, 11:03 AM
Under "Datasets"
Apr 23, 2022, 11:03 AM
OK, I got it running, can you elaborate on what the issue is?
Apr 23, 2022, 11:04 AM
The about page should allow me to update the site from the sanity back end
Apr 23, 2022, 11:06 AM
Like in this picture here
Apr 23, 2022, 11:06 AM
I am getting a CORS error, can you add http://localhost:3000 to allowed hosts or check if it is added?
Apr 23, 2022, 11:07 AM
Here is where I update it on the backend.
Apr 23, 2022, 11:10 AM
So if I understand correctly, the issue is that the frontend won't load the data from "Abouts"?
Apr 23, 2022, 11:12 AM
yes. apologies for the poor description I'm still getting to grips with this.
Apr 23, 2022, 11:13 AM
OK, give me a few minutes, I'll check it out.
Apr 23, 2022, 11:15 AM
Thank you.
Apr 23, 2022, 11:15 AM
import sanityClient from '@sanity/client';
import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url';
// import '@sanity/client';

// const sanityClient = require('@sanity/client')
export const client = sanityClient({
    projectId: process.env.REACT_APP_SANITY_PROJECT_ID,   // &lt;- Update this 
    dataset: 'production',
    apiVersion: '2022-02-01',
    useCdn: true,
    token: process.env.REACT_APP_SANITY_TOKEN,
});

const builder = imageUrlBuilder(client);
export const urlFor = (source) =&gt; builder.image(source)
Apr 23, 2022, 11:17 AM
You didn't set the projectId correctly in client.js
Apr 23, 2022, 11:18 AM
omg...I could pull my hair out....Thank you so much
Apr 23, 2022, 11:20 AM
We have success.
Apr 23, 2022, 11:21 AM
No problem, let me/others know if you need more help
Apr 23, 2022, 11:21 AM
Thanks again. 🙏
Apr 23, 2022, 11:22 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.