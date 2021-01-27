_id

createIfNotExists

_id

createOrReplace

_id

createOrReplace

_id

_type

set

_id

_type

🙂

That's correct, it checks if any document with the providedexists. If you use, a new document will only be created if a document with a givendoes not exist yet., on the other hand, creates (or sets) the document even if a document with the samealready exists, thereby replacing it.Specifically,checks if theand theexist. If both are the same, it acts as apatch to replace the document's entire contents. If theis the same but theis different, it deletes the old doc and then creates the new one. The result of both is the same but the procedure behind the scenes is slightly different.Hope that clarifies things