I'm using this command to upload an image from the airtable code block as an asset:
but I'm getting this error:
curl \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: image/jpeg' \ --data-binary "<https://dl.airtable.com/.attachments/image.jpg>" \
Can anyone help how to upload an image as an asset from a url string?
{statusCode: 400, error: "Bad Request", message: "Invalid image, could not read metadata", details: "Input buffer contains unsupported image format"}
Jan 22, 2021, 4:57 PM
Hi User - this seems like an issue with not having a readable stream for the image. Could it be an issue with access to the Airtable image, e.g. needing a token? Does the issue persist if you try with a publicly available image?
Jan 22, 2021, 6:01 PM
user Mhey dude thanks for replying. the image in the url is publicly available, i just tried in incognito
Jan 25, 2021, 7:18 AM
Thanks User - looks like the issue is different.
curlhere relies on using a local file as shown by the
@/Users/mike/images/bicycle.jpgportion of the example. When inserting a remote URL instead,
curldoesn't fetch and upload, so we're essentially sending a URL as image content. To create a readable stream, an extra step is necessary before including it in the POST request. For example:
Hope that helps!
// Fetch the original image fetch('<https://dl.airtable.com/.attachments/image.jpg>') // Retrieve its body as ReadableStream .then(response => response.body)
Jan 25, 2021, 9:27 AM
thanks
user M, i'll try this one
Jan 25, 2021, 9:33 AM
user Mhi peter, thank you for your suggestion. its working now. cheers!
Jan 25, 2021, 3:38 PM
Awesome, User! Glad to hear 🙂
Jan 25, 2021, 3:41 PM
user Mi do have another question. in the mutations api (https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-mutations ), i'm trying to use
createIfNotExists, what does the api check if the record exists? the
_id?
Jan 25, 2021, 3:50 PM
is it also the same case if i try to use
createOrReplace? i need to pass the sanity id?
Jan 25, 2021, 3:51 PM
That's correct, it checks if any document with the provided
_idexists. If you use
createIfNotExists, a new document will only be created if a document with a given
_iddoes not exist yet.
createOrReplace, on the other hand, creates (or sets) the document even if a document with the same
_idalready exists, thereby replacing it.
Jan 25, 2021, 3:58 PM
user Mif i pass
nullas an id for
createIfNotExists, it should be an automatic create, right?
Jan 25, 2021, 4:04 PM
also, on succesful api call, is the
transactionIdthe sanity id of the document?
Jan 25, 2021, 4:48 PM
hey
user M! any ideas for this? the transactionid mentioned seems to be the
_revrevision id instead of the document id. How can we get the
_idto postback to Airtable?
Jan 27, 2021, 4:46 AM
If no ID is provided, it should generate a new, unique ID for you - but only if you use
As User suggested,
If you need to return the document
createand not
createIfNotExistsin this case. The latter requires an explicit
_id.
As User suggested,
transactionIdis the
_rev(revision) and not the document
_id.
If you need to return the document
_idto Airtable, you could consider fetching the document after creation, using a query like:
*[_rev == "<transactionId>"][0]_.id
Jan 27, 2021, 9:04 AM
