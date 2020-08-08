Issue with uploading multi-line Markdown files to Sanity using the API

requests

headers = {

'Authorization': f'Bearer {SANITY_API_TOKEN}',

'Content-Type': 'application/json',

}

data = f'''{{"mutations":[

{{"createOrReplace": {{

"_id": "AAPL",

"_type": "dataFeed",

"slug": "aapl",

"postType": "stock",

"publishedAt": "2020-08-08",

"title": "Apple Inc. (AAPL)",

"body": "I want this to be a multi-line string, but it returns HTTP 400 when I submit one "

}}}}

]}}'''

response = <http://requests.post|requests.post>('https://{project ID}.<http://api.sanity.io/v1/data/mutate/production|api.sanity.io/v1/data/mutate/production>', headers=headers, data=data)

Hey everyone. Hoping you can help me with something.I am trying to upload Markdown files to Sanity using the Sanity API. I am submitting a POST request using Python'slibrary. My API call returns an HTTP 400 whenever I try to submit multi-line Markdown files, which is a problem. Here is some sample code, if it helps: