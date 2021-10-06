Issues with Sanity not showing updated translations in Vision tool

Hey Friends, 👋

We are localizing our website using Smartling, a third-party translation tool that connects with your platform. We ran a fairly large translation job earlier that put us over the threshold for our existing plan.



We quickly upgraded and were able to view the translated fields as expected in our Sanity studio. However, when we try to query them via vision they are not showing up. Which is odd, because they in our studio, which has been saved, published, and re-deployed. I can also view the fields when I inspect the API

(see video in comments).

Is there a cache that we can reset or something that we need to do to help the platform recognize the new fields and our current “plan” status?



Happy to hop on a call or share my screen via Slack if it’s easier for your team. Thanks in advance!

