Issues with Sanity not showing updated translations in Vision tool
33 replies
Last updated: Oct 6, 2021
J
Hey Friends, 👋
We are localizing our website using Smartling, a third-party translation tool that connects with your platform. We ran a fairly large translation job earlier that put us over the threshold for our existing plan.
We quickly upgraded and were able to view the translated fields as expected in our Sanity studio. However, when we try to query them via vision they are not showing up. Which is odd, because they in our studio, which has been saved, published, and re-deployed. I can also view the fields when I inspect the API
(see video in comments).
Is there a cache that we can reset or something that we need to do to help the platform recognize the new fields and our current “plan” status?
Happy to hop on a call or share my screen via Slack if it’s easier for your team. Thanks in advance!
We are localizing our website using Smartling, a third-party translation tool that connects with your platform. We ran a fairly large translation job earlier that put us over the threshold for our existing plan.
We quickly upgraded and were able to view the translated fields as expected in our Sanity studio. However, when we try to query them via vision they are not showing up. Which is odd, because they in our studio, which has been saved, published, and re-deployed. I can also view the fields when I inspect the API
(see video in comments).
Is there a cache that we can reset or something that we need to do to help the platform recognize the new fields and our current “plan” status?
Happy to hop on a call or share my screen via Slack if it’s easier for your team. Thanks in advance!
Sep 30, 2021, 9:18 PM
J
I should note that we’ve ran translation jobs in the past and haven’t had these issues. So I’m wondering if something just got hung up. 🤷
Sep 30, 2021, 9:27 PM
Hi User. That’s odd that things aren’t appearing in Vision. Do the versions align between the API used in Vision and the one used when you query elsewhere (Postman, curl, etc.)?
Sep 30, 2021, 9:53 PM
J
Sorry the kiddos and pup in the background, but figured the visual context would help and be a lot easier than trying to type everything.
Sep 30, 2021, 10:01 PM
This is weird! There doesn’t seem to be any indication that this document is on a
The one weird thing I see is that in Inspect, the document was last updated a few hours ago, but when accessing the URL (
https://nvxtjwht.api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/production?query=*[_type%20==%20%27community%27][0] ) it shows it was last updated on September 7. I suspect Vision is getting the same data.
Could you perhaps make a change to something, publish, then change it back and publish again?
.path. It’s the right dataset and project. The studio shouldn’t be using the CDN and you should always expect fresh data.
The one weird thing I see is that in Inspect, the document was last updated a few hours ago, but when accessing the URL (
https://nvxtjwht.api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/production?query=*[_type%20==%20%27community%27][0] ) it shows it was last updated on September 7. I suspect Vision is getting the same data.
Could you perhaps make a change to something, publish, then change it back and publish again?
Sep 30, 2021, 10:22 PM
J
Now in an even stranger turn of events, I updated the page and lost all of the translations, except for Spanish. The API shows that is has been updated, but if I visit the link you provided the updated stamp is still the same.
Update: I this means that the cache may be bursting. I rolled it back it’s previous state.
Update: I this means that the cache may be bursting. I rolled it back it’s previous state.
Sep 30, 2021, 10:31 PM
J
Now in an even stranger turn of events, I updated the page and lost all of the translations, except for Spanish. The API shows that is has been updated, but if I visit the link you provided the updated stamp is still the same.
Sep 30, 2021, 10:31 PM
J
I’m thinking we may need to roll back our last translation job and re-run it now that we know our account has the bandwidth, because something odd is happening here.
Sep 30, 2021, 10:32 PM
J
Now in an even stranger turn of events, I updated the page and lost all of the translations, except for Spanish. The API shows that is has been updated, but if I visit the link you provided the updated stamp is still the same.
Sep 30, 2021, 10:31 PM
I’ll get more eyes on this in the morning, User. Sorry you put so much time into it.
Sep 30, 2021, 10:44 PM
J
Sounds good, User. Always happy to hop on a call tomorrow too, if it makes troubleshooting easier. I’ve also got a conversation going on with Smartling, but feel that the issue is on the Sanity side for now.
Sep 30, 2021, 11:29 PM
J
Sounds good, User. Always happy to hop on a call tomorrow too, if it makes troubleshooting easier. I’ve also got a conversation going on with Smartling, but feel that the issue is on the Sanity side for now.
Sep 30, 2021, 11:29 PM
A
Hi, User. I can try to troubleshoot this problem. Is it still the case that queries are returning the wrong thing?
Oct 1, 2021, 8:17 AM
W
user Lis exactly that. I got a similar problem here adding a new item into a list on the Studio but the query don't return the same information.Inspecting -> 5 items /query result -> 4 items
Oct 1, 2021, 1:26 PM
J
Good Morning
user L, yes this is an issue our team is still experiencing.
Oct 1, 2021, 3:01 PM
J
Good Morning
user L, yes this is an issue our team is still experiencing.
Oct 1, 2021, 3:01 PM
J
As a small update, I was able to export our production database and import into our development space. This worked and the data was showing up in the API as well as queryable.
I then tried to replace the the production database with it and it ran successfully, but the issue is still there. So the culprit lies somewhere within our production space and it’s inability to process new changes/ updates.
Ideas on how to move forward?
I then tried to replace the the production database with it and it ran successfully, but the issue is still there. So the culprit lies somewhere within our production space and it’s inability to process new changes/ updates.
Ideas on how to move forward?
Oct 1, 2021, 5:21 PM
J
As a small update, I was able to export our production database and import into our development space. This worked and the data was showing up in the API as well as queryable.
I then tried to replace the the production database with it and it ran successfully, but the issue is still there. So the culprit lies somewhere within our production space and it’s inability to process new changes/ updates.
Ideas on how to move forward?
I then tried to replace the the production database with it and it ran successfully, but the issue is still there. So the culprit lies somewhere within our production space and it’s inability to process new changes/ updates.
Ideas on how to move forward?
Oct 1, 2021, 5:21 PM
Is it only documents of type
community, only documents involving translation, or all documents?
Oct 1, 2021, 5:29 PM
Is it only documents of type
community, only documents involving translation, or all documents?
Oct 1, 2021, 5:29 PM
J
Here is a video of my recent comment. That said, essentially all of our pages are localized and feature roughly 12 languages.
Oct 1, 2021, 5:35 PM
J
Any additional information or insight here? We kept the
productionenvironment up, but may start working from a separate dataset named
prodthat I setup this morning.
Oct 4, 2021, 9:31 PM
Hi User. I must have been mistaken but I thought I had heard your team got this working on API
2021-03-25. I’ll follow up with User to see if there were any developments.
Oct 4, 2021, 10:10 PM
Hi User. I must have been mistaken but I thought I had heard your team got this working on API
2021-03-25. I’ll follow up with User to see if there were any developments.
Oct 4, 2021, 10:10 PM
J
No worries
user Aand no the
productionenvironment still won’t process changes. I imagine we will end up removing this environment, but can leave it up in the interim if you team would like to research the issue further.
Oct 4, 2021, 10:16 PM
A
I’m going to look at this today
Oct 5, 2021, 7:13 AM
A
I’m going to look at this today
Oct 5, 2021, 7:13 AM
A
My apologies, I got caught up in something and didn’t have time
Oct 5, 2021, 6:33 PM
A
It would help if you could provide the ID of a document that shows up with the wrong results when you query for it
Oct 5, 2021, 6:34 PM
communityis the
_idfor one of the documents that does this (and
aboutis the
_idof one that doesn’t).
Oct 5, 2021, 6:37 PM
J
No worries. We’ve moved forward using a different dataset as our default/ production dataset, called
prodand don’t seem have the issue there. We’ve left the original
productiondataset up, incase you want to continue to debug.
Oct 5, 2021, 7:05 PM
J
No worries. We’ve moved forward using a different dataset as our default/ production dataset
prodand don’t seem have the issue there. We’ve left the original
productiondataset up, incase you want to continue to debug.
Oct 5, 2021, 7:05 PM
A
After some investigation, I’m not quite sure what happened here. It looks like our search index didn’t get your newest updates; that’s why the wrong data was being returned. I’ve re-indexed the
productiondataset now, and it should be fine now. I’m also going to try to find the cause of the issue.
Oct 6, 2021, 8:02 AM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.