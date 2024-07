user D

I think hours of a complicated script is required for most any migration with complex data.Does your WordPress application have any custom post types? What plugins are you using? Do you have direct access to the database and schema? Is your data readily available via the REST api? These are the kind of questions that I think can have an impact on what route you go with in your migration.User's solution looks pretty straightforward with using XML exports from WordPress, which is a good solution for basic out of the box WordPress. More complex datasets, on either side, makes this task a custom one no matter what, I think.I've worked on several migrations from WordPress to something else, though not to Sanity. Send me a message if you want to chat more?