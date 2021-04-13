Skip to content
New Data Model - Should I Create a New Project?

1 replies
Last updated: Apr 13, 2021

Hey! I have a project with a dataset I've been using for some time. I'm going to make some changes to the data model. Does it make sense to create a new dataset, or does it make more sense to create a new project? There are users consuming data for the original dataset, and I'm worried about breaking stuff when developing the new data model.

Apr 13, 2021, 6:21 PM

Probably a better to create a new dataset and then migrate the data over (export then import) and then eventually just switch over to the new dataset when ready.

Apr 13, 2021, 7:21 PM

