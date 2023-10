New user seeking guidance on using Sanity.io for landing pages and blog.

Hello, I’m new to sanity-io-land and thought this might be the right channel to post questions. My name James Kohler an entrepreneur working on shipping production called. quickshiptoday.com I’m posting here to try and help the developer on our team a bit. We have a react based pwa and we are now working on our landing pages and blog. We’ve successfully set up sanity with the default blog schema but are looking for a little help to point us in the right direction. We have mocked up what we’d ideally like our landing page to look like in canva but have a few questions.1. Is there recommended sanity schema/template to use for landing pages they might fit our design?2. Is it possible to do do images in the background with copy, sub-copy and call to action buttons overlaying?3. Can or should call to action buttons be handle in sanity or directly in with react?4. On our “how you save time” section can sanity support this kind of layout. Would each of the four steps need to be a separate image with icons overlayed.Thank you in advance for any guidance, we are new to the product and just looking get some help pointing us in the right direction.Mobile Phone Version