Hello, Im building out a blog page with Next js (following the principles along with Kapehe’s recipe example) and am getting an error that I don’t really understand. Im building out the [slug] page and get this error in my terminal (and the webpage also gets an error)

details: {

description: "expected ']' following expression",

end: 34,

*[_type =='post' && slug.current = $slug][0]{

_id,

title,

slug,

mainImage,

body,

start: 1,

type: 'queryParseError'

}

`query:`}`;`I cant work out what i’m doing wrong. Any help and would be most grateful. Thanks :)