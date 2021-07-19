Skip to content
Next JS - ""expected ']' Following Expression"

3 replies
Last updated: Jul 19, 2021

Hello, Im building out a blog page with Next js (following the principles along with Kapehe’s recipe example) and am getting an error that I don’t really understand. Im building out the [slug] page and get this error in my terminal (and the webpage also gets an error) 

details: {

description: "expected ']' following expression",

end: 34,
`query: 
*[_type =='post' &amp;&amp; slug.current = $slug][0]{

_id,

title,

slug,

mainImage,

body,
`}`;`

start: 1,

type: 'queryParseError'

}

I cant work out what i’m doing wrong. Any help and would be most grateful. Thanks :)

Jul 19, 2021, 9:15 AM

Hi Alley! Looks like you’re missing a `=`: 

slug.current == $slug

Jul 19, 2021, 9:36 AM

Oh my days, the expletives that are coming from me right now…. what a numpty I am. Thank you. I had it working, then next morning I turned on code and it broke, I tried writing this same code several different ways and had the same error each time which means I clearly am not paying attention 🤦‍♀️ thank you so much

user P
. Fixed it finally.

Jul 19, 2021, 10:18 AM

Glad to hear it helped, it's an easy mistake to make 🙂 no problem!

Jul 19, 2021, 10:22 AM

