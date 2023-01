pt::text

apiVersion: '2021-03-25'

v1

Hi! I'm using Sanity + NextJS with live preview, and it's working great. However, since adding a GROQ-query using the-function, live preview stopped working. Even though the Sanity client is instantiated using, it seems the live preview listener still reachesof the API. This seems to be hardcoded in @sanity/groq-store. Has anyone encountered this before and know how to get around this?