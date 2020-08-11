Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

One Line BlockEditor - Is it Possible?

6 replies
Last updated: Aug 11, 2020

Hi. Is it possible to have a one line BlockEditor component or StringInput with decorator (i.e. only inline styles) rich-text capabilities?
I could use the Block editor and disable everything but 

strong
, 
em
, … decorators, but that would still allow multiline input and fullscreen editing both of which lead to odd ux for my use case (button labels).

Apr 27, 2020, 6:07 PM

Hi Daniel, I don’t think it’s possible to use the block editor as a single-line field or a string field as block content, unfortunately.
Let me make a note of this use case, as I don’t think we’ve seen it before and there might be more people trying to achieve similarly short strings of text but with some formatting.

Apr 27, 2020, 6:37 PM

Hi Peter, thanks for your fast reply!
Yeah, I can see several use cases where some markup might be helpful and the full Block Editor would be “too much”.

Apr 27, 2020, 6:52 PM

I agree - a fully fledged, fullscreen text editor for bold or italic labels seems a bit of overkill 😄 Thanks for bringing this up!

Apr 27, 2020, 6:54 PM

any evolution on this

user M
? thank you. just curious if we will hide fullscreen button

Aug 11, 2020, 10:41 AM

Thanks for checking Edo - yes, this is being picked up by the people working on the Portable Text editor. No ETA yet but I’ll update here when I know more.

Aug 11, 2020, 10:44 AM

thank you!

Aug 11, 2020, 12:28 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.