1.150

👍

originalFilename

assets.upload()

const uploadImage = async (src) => { const theFetch = await fetch(src) const theBuffer = await theFetch.buffer() const imageAsset = await sanityClient.assets.upload('image', theBuffer) return imageAsset }

Morning, my upgrade towent smoothly, some really nice tweaks to the UI. I’m especially happy that a readonly block now has a proper state where it can’t be edited!I’m uploading images via node, but theis lost in this process and default to the name sanity gives the asset. Is there a way I can set this manually using, or is this a bug?