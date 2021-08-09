Passing queryParams into sanityStaticProps function in Next.js

🙂

// sanity query

// getStaticProps function

export const getStaticProps = async (context) => {

// setting empty object for query params

let queryParams = {};

// setting lang key value accordingly

if (context.locale === 'en') {

queryParams = { lang: 'en_UK' };

} else if (context.locale === 'pl') {

queryParams = { lang: 'pl_PL' };

}

return {

props: {

// querying sanity data with passed in params

...(await sanityStaticProps({ context, query: aboutMeQuery, params: queryParams })),

// Translations will be passed to the page component as props

...(await serverSideTranslations(context.locale, ['common'])),

},

};

};

Got it working, thank you Racheal for the hint it lead me in the right directionWorking example:`const aboutMeQuery = groq`*[_type == "about" && __i18n_lang == $lang]`;`