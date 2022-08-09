Permissions issue on legacy project with missing roles in backend causing API and visual issues.
Hi there! We're running into a permissions issue on a legacy project that predated the current roles feature. We're able to see via the API that users are assigned the Editor role but the Editor role has
appliesToUsers: false&
appliesToRobots: trueand is not viewable in the manage back-end at all. The users that are shown to via the API appear as having no role at all in the back-end. I assume this should be working but something has gone awry since this project preceeded the current roles feature? Thanks
Jul 4, 2022, 12:09 AM
Hi again, just bumping this as I've DM'd User (admittedly a bit delayed) but haven't heard anything back yet.
Jul 11, 2022, 11:41 PM
Sorry about that! I see your DM and will take a look in the morning. Apologies for the wait but thank you for the bump.
Jul 12, 2022, 2:34 AM
No problem! Thanks :)
Jul 12, 2022, 4:02 AM
Time zones are a pain haha
Jul 12, 2022, 4:02 AM
Hi all, just bumping this issue again
Jul 25, 2022, 12:49 AM
Hey User. Would you be able to export your dataset, fix the issue and reimport it? Just something that came to my mind as I read your request
Jul 25, 2022, 3:20 AM
user Jas you can see
user Ais on vacation. Please understand, that we do our best in the community, but sometimes things are more important like a well deserved vacation. You can tag him in the thread here and then he will get back at you as soon as he’s back.
If your project is unable to be used until then, please send me the same info, but be aware, that we do our best in support, but some things take it’s time.
Jul 26, 2022, 5:22 PM
user JI think you have tagged the wrong person 👆🙂
Jul 27, 2022, 6:03 AM
🫣 you are right
user Msorry!
Jul 27, 2022, 6:17 AM
user Jcould you check again? We had a look and did some tweeking
Jul 27, 2022, 10:47 AM
Thanks
user J! I'm still seeing the same thing though. Only Administrator and Viewer appear, and users without those roles have no text where the role should be.
Jul 27, 2022, 11:27 AM
that’s strange, since I can see that we have enabled the roles
Jul 27, 2022, 11:39 AM
Yeah, it's an odd one! Could it be something to do with the Jamstack Conf plan attached to the project?
Jul 27, 2022, 12:00 PM
should not be the case.
Jul 27, 2022, 12:02 PM
could you try reinstalling your nodemodules in the sanity project?
Jul 27, 2022, 12:03 PM
This must me a caching issue then!
Jul 27, 2022, 1:33 PM
Like a browser cache issue? I've seen this across multiple PCs and browsers across multiple weeks so it couldn't be that if that's what you mean?
Jul 27, 2022, 11:00 PM
We have identified the underlying issue. The quickest solution would be to move you to a “Boosted Free” plan that keeps your existing quota for everything apart from users, which will change to:• unlimited admin users
• 3 non-admin users
Your current boosted plan is limited to 5 total users, but as you currently have more than 3 non-admin users, you would have to change some of them to administrators for us to make this change.
To summarize, you would end up with a plan that supports unlimited admin users and up to 3 viewers or editors, vs. your current plan that supports up to 5 total users. Please let me know if you would like us to go ahead with this change.
Jul 28, 2022, 8:41 PM
Great, thanks for investigating! Just to confirm, we currently have 7 members on that project, and currently pay $5/each member over the 5 member limit (2). I assume changing the plan would make those additional users (which would change from 2 to 3 as only one of these accounts can be an administrator) would change to the $15/member price? If so that'd change our bill for that project from $10 to $45 which is a pretty significant change, so it might be worth leaving it as is.
Jul 28, 2022, 11:12 PM
Yes, unfortunately that’s the case if you can’t make any of the other members admins.
Aug 1, 2022, 1:26 PM
Hi User, sorry for the delayed response. I think we'll leave it as is for now because we plan to eventually roll this project into our other project which is on the business plan. Thanks very much for investigating.
Aug 9, 2022, 12:11 AM
