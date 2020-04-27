Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Programmatically starting Sanity dev server for on-demand schema updates

13 replies
Last updated: Apr 27, 2020
Is it possible to do what 
sanity start
does but programmatically rather than from CLI? Use case is that I want to include the studio as part of another project where the admin lives within a proxy.
Apr 26, 2020, 8:50 PM
Do you mean in prod or on dev? I would put 
sanity build
 into the build step. That will compile it to the SPA with the index.html and the .js and .css files that you can place anywhere in your app.
Apr 27, 2020, 6:54 AM
user Y
thing is, I'd like to keep the on-demand possibilities of updating the schema, and I don't think 
sanity build
would give me that.
Apr 27, 2020, 8:50 PM
You’re right. Our dev server is pretty customized. But you can start it on any port at least
Apr 27, 2020, 8:52 PM
that's true, I guess I could start it as a daemon process or something...
Apr 27, 2020, 8:53 PM
any plan to make that dev server exportable? 🙂
Apr 27, 2020, 8:53 PM
Apr 27, 2020, 8:54 PM
oh that's really interesting!
Apr 27, 2020, 8:58 PM
what's the point of the non dev server one?
Apr 27, 2020, 8:58 PM
Not sure :)
Apr 27, 2020, 8:58 PM
"start": "node bin/sanity-server.js",
Apr 27, 2020, 8:58 PM
haha ok, I'll investigate
Apr 27, 2020, 8:58 PM
thanks for pointing me out in the right direction!
Apr 27, 2020, 8:58 PM
You’re kinda on your own here :)
Apr 27, 2020, 8:58 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.