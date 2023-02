export const searchQuery = groq` *[_type == 'post' && title match "*" + $searchTerm + "*"] | order(publishedAt desc, _updatedAt desc)[0..10]{ ${litePostFields} } `

I currently have a query that is for search that looks likehowever, I want to expand it to allow matching words in the body of a post. What is thebest / most performant way to do that?