Query optimization suggestions for slow queries in Sanity.io.

*[ !(_id in path("drafts.**")) && (_type=='campaignLandingPage' || _type=='landingPage') && (!defined(launchAt) || launchAt < now()) && (!defined(endAt) || endAt > now()) ]

*[ !(_id in path("drafts.**")) && (_type=='campaignLandingPage' || _type=='landingPage') ]

Hey! Me and my team is having issues with slow queries towards Sanity. We discovered that when querying this one takes 3000msThis one takes 20msDo you have any idea why the datetime comparisons are that slow? Or any suggestion how we could optimise our query?