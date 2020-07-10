Skip to content
Query optimization suggestions for slow queries in Sanity.io.

Last updated: Jul 10, 2020
Hey! Me and my team is having issues with slow queries towards Sanity. We discovered that when querying this one takes 3000ms
*[
   !(_id in path("drafts.**")) &amp;&amp; (_type=='campaignLandingPage' || _type=='landingPage')
     &amp;&amp; (!defined(launchAt) || launchAt &lt; now())
   	&amp;&amp; (!defined(endAt) || endAt &gt; now())
   ]
This one takes 20ms

*[
   !(_id in path("drafts.**")) &amp;&amp; (_type=='campaignLandingPage' || _type=='landingPage')
   ]
Do you have any idea why the datetime comparisons are that slow? Or any suggestion how we could optimise our query?
Jul 10, 2020, 9:59 AM
it was slow for me too a few minutes ago but it passed
Jul 10, 2020, 10:00 AM
I don't think this is related to current issues. We've been having these problems for at least a week
Jul 10, 2020, 10:02 AM
Hi User, could you try wrapping 
launchAt
and 
endAt
in 
dateTime()
to check if this makes things more speedy?
*[
   !(_id in path("drafts.**")) &amp;&amp; (_type=='campaignLandingPage' || _type=='landingPage')
     &amp;&amp; (!defined(launchAt) || dateTime(launchAt) &lt; now())
   	&amp;&amp; (!defined(endAt) || dateTime(endAt) &gt; now())
   ]
Jul 10, 2020, 10:14 AM
Hmm, getting some new issues with dateTime for null value, but it seems to be faster 😅
Jul 10, 2020, 10:21 AM
It didn't work with the comparison to now() without also wrapping it in 
dateTime(now())
just for reference
Jul 10, 2020, 10:27 AM
Thanks, that makes sense, sorry for the confusion 🙂
Jul 10, 2020, 10:28 AM
Forgot that 
now()
returns a string. Are you seeing any better results?
Jul 10, 2020, 10:29 AM
Yeah, but I can't seem to get the query to work 100%. Still getting
No function dateTime() defined for arguments (null)

Jul 10, 2020, 10:30 AM
This clause doesn't seem to work 
(defined(launchAt) &amp;&amp; dateTime(launchAt) &lt; dateTime(now())))
Jul 10, 2020, 10:31 AM
Still complains about getting launchAt null 😞
Jul 10, 2020, 10:31 AM
&amp;&amp; (!defined(launchAt) || (defined(launchAt) &amp;&amp; dateTime(launchAt) &lt; dateTime(now())))
that's the clause in entirety
Jul 10, 2020, 10:31 AM
Feels like that should cover all bases, right?
Jul 10, 2020, 10:31 AM
Also tried
*[
   !(_id in path("drafts.**")) &amp;&amp; (_type=='campaignLandingPage' || _type=='landingPage')
     &amp;&amp; select(!defined(launchAt) =&gt; false, dateTime(launchAt) &lt; dateTime(now()))

   ]
With the same results
Jul 10, 2020, 10:41 AM
Was able to fix this with
*[
   !(_id in path("drafts.**")) &amp;&amp; (_type=='campaignLandingPage' || _type=='landingPage')
     &amp;&amp; dateTime(select(!defined(launchAt) =&gt; now(), launchAt)) &lt;= dateTime(now())
     &amp;&amp; dateTime(select(!defined(endAt) =&gt; now(), endAt)) &gt;= dateTime(now())
   ]
and now we have fast queries again, thanks a lot!
user M
Jul 10, 2020, 11:16 AM
Great work fixing the query itself. Appreciate you sharing the solution here, thanks User!
Jul 10, 2020, 11:58 AM

