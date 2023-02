*[_type in ['collection','subCollection'] && slug.current == $slug][0]

{

title,

description,

image,

subcategories,

subcategories[]->,

'products': *[_type == 'product' && references(^._id)] | order($direction)

}

client.fetch(queryCollection, {

slug: urlSlug, direction: queryParam

})

Hello. I have this query: `const queryCollection = groq`````I am using a query string to change $direction based on user input. I load the query into $direction:But while I see 'queryParam' has the correct value with a console.log (I am alternating between _createdAt desc, price desc, price asc) the order never changes. When I manually place any of these params into the query 'products' sorts correctly. And more interestingly my slug is working as expected. Is there something wrong with the way I am passing my second param?