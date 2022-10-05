Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Querying and dereferencing specific objects in a Slack thread.

7 replies
Last updated: Oct 5, 2022
Hi guys, I have a query like this 
*[current match "settings-*"]
that returns data to this effect:
{
    {
        created_at: "", 
        id: "",
        current: "settings-head",
        menu: {
            _ref: "gc9fb2f4-3f4-4613-8332-52d0d312b6f8", 
            _type: "reference"
        }
    },
    {
        created_at: "",
        id:"",
        current: "settings-footer"
        favicon: "something"
    },
    {
        created_at: "", 
        id: "", 
        current: "settings-current"
        instagram: "something"
    }
}
In other words, the inner objects have some shared key-value pairs but mostly they are different. Now I need to dereference the 
menu
item in one of these inner objects. The only thing that has worked so far has been `*[current match "settings-*"] {..., menu-&gt;}`but that's far from ideal because it adds a 
menu: null
to each of the objects that didn't contain the menu key initially (plus I don't know what would happen if any of them had the 
menu
item that wasn't a reference). Is there any way to target only the one menu item? For example to say, if the menu item is not null and is a reference, dereference it? Thank you!
Oct 5, 2022, 6:53 AM
Hey
user U
! You can use conditionals to control what's returned in these cases. Specifically, there's an example of conditionally expanding references here and a more broad example here .
Oct 5, 2022, 4:24 PM
Thanks but I've already tried so many different combinations of this and I can't get it to work 😭...
Oct 5, 2022, 6:19 PM
Could you please maybe nudge me a little more?
Oct 5, 2022, 6:19 PM
What have you tried? Can you share your code?
Oct 5, 2022, 6:21 PM
I'm sorry, I won't be of any help, probably can't share it, that's why I made up that snippet, it has the same structure... I don't have the history of what I've tried either.. Nevermind then
Oct 5, 2022, 6:34 PM
I got it right after so much time wasted on it yesterday! You've probably inspired me :)
    const query = `*[current match "settings-*"]{ ..., menu {
      _type == 'reference' =&gt; @-&gt;,
      _type != 'reference' =&gt; @,
    } }`
Oct 5, 2022, 6:51 PM
Awesome! So glad you got it! 💪
Oct 5, 2022, 6:56 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.