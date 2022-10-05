Querying and dereferencing specific objects in a Slack thread.

*[current match "settings-*"]

{ { created_at: "", id: "", current: "settings-head", menu: { _ref: "gc9fb2f4-3f4-4613-8332-52d0d312b6f8", _type: "reference" } }, { created_at: "", id:"", current: "settings-footer" favicon: "something" }, { created_at: "", id: "", current: "settings-current" instagram: "something" } }

menu

menu: null

menu

Hi guys, I have a query like thisthat returns data to this effect:In other words, the inner objects have some shared key-value pairs but mostly they are different. Now I need to dereference theitem in one of these inner objects. The only thing that has worked so far has been `*[current match "settings-*"] {..., menu->}`but that's far from ideal because it adds ato each of the objects that didn't contain the menu key initially (plus I don't know what would happen if any of them had theitem that wasn't a reference). Is there any way to target only the one menu item? For example to say, if the menu item is not null and is a reference, dereference it? Thank you!