Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Querying category documents in a Next.js app connected to a Sanity project

9 replies
Last updated: Aug 4, 2021
Hi there, was just doing some testing yesterday where I created a Next.js app connected to a Sanity project using the Blog boiler-plate starter project...afterwards, I created 2 posts and 1 category in Sanity Studio then inside the getStaticProps async function in the index.js file of the Next app, I queried multiple variations (via await sanityClient.fetch):1. queried the title &amp; slug for 'post'; and queried the title for 'category'
2. just queried the title &amp; slug for 'post'
3. just queried the title for 'category'
the results for 'post' and 'category' are then passed as props to be consumed by the Home component in the same file (index.js)

From the above, it seems I only get returned data from the 'post' query where the 'category' query returns an empty array when I do a console.log on them in the Home component where I consume them as props. The part I'm failing to understand is when I tested both the 'post' and 'category' GROQ queries on the Vision tab of Sanity Studio both return data hence why is the 'post' query the only one returning data in the Next app?
Aug 4, 2021, 4:13 PM
If a document is a draft, you’re working with a private dataset , or the 
_id
of your document has a dot in it, that document will show up in Vision but not in an unauthenticated query from your front end. Let me know if you need help checking any of those.
Aug 4, 2021, 4:34 PM
hi Geoff, thanks for replying...what would I need to check?
Aug 4, 2021, 4:36 PM
Probably the easiest way would be to go to a post that’s not appearing in Next.js, hit Publish, rebuild your front end, then check again if it appears on your front end.
Aug 4, 2021, 4:38 PM
If a document is a draft, you’re working with a private dataset , or the 
_id
of your document has a dot in it, that document will show up in Vision but not in an unauthenticated query from your front end. Let me know if you need help checking any of those.
Aug 4, 2021, 4:34 PM
Another way would be to add this to your queries in Vision and see if you get the same results as you were on your front end:

 &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))
So if your query is 
*[_type == 'post']
, now it would be:

*[_type == 'post' &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))]
Aug 4, 2021, 4:40 PM
What that’s doing is returning all documents with a 
_type
of 
post
, except those that are drafts (which have an 
_id
prepended with 
drafts.
).
Aug 4, 2021, 4:42 PM
hi Geoff, so my posts are showing up fine...it's my category documents that are failing to show up
Aug 4, 2021, 4:42 PM
in my frontend's console.log I mean
Aug 4, 2021, 4:43 PM
ok, sorry just tried publishing that category document I created and it seems to be appearing in the frontend now...do you mind if I DM you because this test was me trying to tinker about a problem that I brought up in the channel about a week and a bit ago...?
Aug 4, 2021, 4:46 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Getting Shopify webhook to work with sanity but the function in the Netlify environment catches an error.Nov 18, 2020
Switching from Prismic: Using Webhooks to Connect Shopify to SanityDec 5, 2021
What is the Architecture of Sanity and its Data Model?Aug 4, 2022
Sanity "Webhook" to a Vercel "Deploy URL" Trigger Not WorkingJun 8, 2021
Limiting certain content modules to one per array in a Sanity.io project.Jul 29, 2020
Creating download URLs for files in block-content using GraphQL in SanitySep 5, 2020
Need help generating a "Create Session" token for SSO integrationDec 15, 2020
Discussion on using localized bodyPortableText in query and combining language parameter, coalescing and expanding array...Jun 2, 2020
Using schema.org models for content modeling in Sanity.ioApr 27, 2020
Focal point not respected in NextJS + `@sanity/image-url` setupJan 3, 2022

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.