Hi there, was just doing some testing yesterday where I created a Next.js app connected to a Sanity project using the Blog boiler-plate starter project...afterwards, I created 2 posts and 1 category in Sanity Studio then inside the getStaticProps async function in the index.js file of the Next app, I queried multiple variations (via await sanityClient.fetch): 1. queried the title & slug for 'post'; and queried the title for 'category'

2. just queried the title & slug for 'post'

3. just queried the title for 'category'

the results for 'post' and 'category' are then passed as props to be consumed by the Home component in the same file (index.js)



From the above, it seems I only get returned data from the 'post' query where the 'category' query returns an empty array when I do a console.log on them in the Home component where I consume them as props. The part I'm failing to understand is when I tested both the 'post' and 'category' GROQ queries on the Vision tab of Sanity Studio both return data hence why is the 'post' query the only one returning data in the Next app?

