I realize that I may have worded my question a bit poorly – let me try to rephrase!

In my ‘singleton-home’ document I have an array of images. When querying for this array I would like to also look for other documents that use the same images/assets, and get the slug for those pages along with the images themselves.



I could of course restructure the studio to make it work, but just wonder if there is a quick and slick groq-way of doing it without changing anything in the studio:-)

