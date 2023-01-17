Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Querying for documents that use a specific image/asset and retrieving the slug from the parent document.

Last updated: Jan 17, 2023
Hey! I’m trying to query for document(s) that use a specific image/asset – so I can grab the slug from the “parent document”.Something like this:

  const home = await client.fetch(groq`
    *[_id == "singleton-home"]
      {
       images[]{
        asset-&gt;,
        "parent": *[_type == 'some_document_type' &amp;&amp; references(^.asset._id)]{
            slug    
        },
      }
     }`);
I’m assuming maybe I’m grabbing the wrong _id here – as I want to compare the _id from the image/asset and not from the ‘singleton-home’ document.
Is what I’m trying to do possible / Can someone help me with this?:)
Jan 16, 2023, 3:57 PM
Could you try.
*[_type == parentDoc &amp;&amp; _id == "singleton-home"]{
slug,
image ...
Jan 16, 2023, 6:34 PM
I realize that I may have worded my question a bit poorly – let me try to rephrase!
In my ‘singleton-home’ document I have an array of images. When querying for this array I would like to also look for other documents that use the same images/assets, and get the slug for those pages along with the images themselves.

I could of course restructure the studio to make it work, but just wonder if there is a quick and slick groq-way of doing it without changing anything in the studio:-)
Jan 16, 2023, 6:39 PM
This is the part I’m trying to get to work:
        "parent": *[_type == 'some_document_type' &amp;&amp; references(^.asset._id)]{
            slug    
        }
Jan 16, 2023, 6:40 PM
I see now. I wasn't sure what you meant by parent. Hmm that is a tricky one. If it is statically generated like with next js you could just run a 2nd query and store the reference id in a variable a combine them into the same object. I can't see a way to do it without knowing the ref ID ahead of time.
Jan 16, 2023, 6:51 PM
An image’s data looks something like this:
&lt;fieldname&gt;: {
  _type: 'image',
  asset: {
    _type: 'reference',
    _ref: &lt;id-of-asset-document&gt;
  }
}
In your subquery for your parent documents, you’re inside the scope of the 
image
field, so you want to use this:
'parent': *[_type == 'some_document_type' &amp;&amp; references(^.asset._ref)].slug
Jan 17, 2023, 9:17 PM
Works like a charm, thanks a lot!
Jan 17, 2023, 9:37 PM
You’re welcome!
Jan 17, 2023, 9:39 PM

