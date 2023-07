{ "_id": "9525c913-2016-47f5-b954-c71bad6b69e1", "_type": "article", "relatesTo": [ { "_key": "d24ea1901b95", "_ref": "113d6739-9582-4160-9008-324d856c4f3b", "_type": "reference" }, { "_key": "9803a859f8dd", "_ref": "4ada924e-8bae-4479-96a8-4a4d0eddf81b", "_type": "reference" } ] "title": "My Object" ... more fields here }

_id

title

relatesTo

_ref

references()

relatesTo

HI All, I'm sure I'm missing something obvious but I can't for the life of me get this simple query working. I have a a load of objects with an array of references that look something like this:I'm trying to work out a query to pull back the specific objects (let's say I want to projectand) where thefield contains awith a specific value. I don't think I need to dereference the reference objects.I don't want to usebecause I want to make sure the reference comes from the specificfield. I've tied numerous permutations, but can't get it to work. Any help greatly appreciated!