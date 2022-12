πŸ™‚

Hey teamI'm having an issue in my react-next-sanity project where images loaded in a content block are not respecting the crop/hotspot alterations.I've spent hours searching, and have been trying to set the .focalpoint, .crop, .fit attributes on the urlFor which doesn't seem to be making a difference.the hotspot and crop values are coming in under theprop. But as per the docs , i shouldn't need to do anything but set the width? But possibly this differs if i am using next/image ?Any help is appreciated!