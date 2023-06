assetDocumentID

The asset id corresponding the the url above looks like this: "image-G3i4emG6B8JnTmGoN0UjgAp8-300x450-jpg".

kind: 'assetDocumentId'

Hi, I am just getting started with sanity. Went down a bit of a rabbit hole yesterday working with custom asset sources.To stop others going down the same route, it would be useful for to have a link forin https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-asset-sources to https://www.sanity.io/docs/image-urls to this bit of the page:Or just something in the docs, describing what theis.