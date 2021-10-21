Restructuring a blog to a portfolio in Sanity and 11ty

import {format} from 'date-fns' export default { name: 'project', type: 'document', title: 'Project', fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'string', title: 'Title', description: 'Titles should be catchy, descriptive, and not too long' }, { name: 'slug', type: 'slug', title: 'Slug', description: 'Some frontends will require a slug to be set to be able to show the post', options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 96 } }, { //Change this field from publishedAt to completionDate. Since you're not scheduling a post any more, it can become a date instead of a dateTime name: 'completionDate', type: 'date', title: 'Completion Date', }, { name: 'mainImage', type: 'mainImage', title: 'Main image' }, { //If this is a personal portfolio, this field can be removed since the author will always be you. name: 'authors', title: 'Authors', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'authorReference' } ] }, { name: 'categories', type: 'array', title: 'Categories', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: { type: 'category' } } ] }, { name: 'description', type: 'bodyPortableText', title: 'Descriptionm' } ], orderings: [ { name: 'completionDateAsc', title: 'Completion date new–>old', by: [ { field: 'completionDate', direction: 'asc' }, { field: 'title', direction: 'asc' } ] }, { name: 'completionDateDesc', title: 'Completion date old->new', by: [ { field: 'completionDate', direction: 'desc' }, { field: 'title', direction: 'asc' } ] } ], preview: { select: { title: 'title', creationDate: 'creationDate', slug: 'slug', media: 'mainImage' }, prepare ({title = 'No title', completionDate, slug = {}, media}) { const dateSegment = format(completionDate, 'YYYY/MM') const path = `/${dateSegment}/${slug.current}/` return { title, media, subtitle: completionDate ? path : 'Missing completion date' } } } }